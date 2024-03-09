Ram Charan shows off his culinary skills; prepares paneer tikka for his mother Surekha on Women’s Day

The tag ‘Global Star’ which has been given by fans to Ram Charan speaks for itself. The actor is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industries at present, and has left a mark on the international platforms with his 2022 film RRR.

However, the actor has proved time and again that he is much more than just an excellent actor, and that he is a loving family man as well. Just last week, a video had surfaced where the actor was seen massaging his wife Upasana’s feet while on their way to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. Now, Upasana Konidela has shared yet another video where the Rangasthalam actor can be seen preparing paneer tikka with his mother Surekha by his side.

Ram Charan shows off his culinary skills

In the video shared by Upasana, Ram Charan can be seen donning an orange shirt, and was busy preparing dinner. Upasana also held a playful interview with Ram Charan and Surekha, where she asked the actor’s mother what was special. Surekha Konidela replied saying Ram Charan was cooking dinner as it was Women’s Day, to which Upasana quipped ‘Let’s make everyday Women’s Day’. Further, the MegaPowerstar mentioned that he was making paneer tikka for his mother.

Check out the video below:

Ram Charan on the workfront

Ram Charan will next be seen in the highly anticipated political thriller Game Changer, which marks the Telugu directorial debut of acclaimed director S Shankar. The film also features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and several others in prominent roles as well.

Recently, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that the first single from the film, titled Jaragandi, will be released on March 27th, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The song, and an update are something that fans of the actor have eagerly been waiting for, for quite some time now.

Game Changer has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, while Thaman S composes the music for the film.

Apart from that the actor is also set to appear in the Buchi Babu Sana directorial, tentatively titled RC16. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, and is expected to go on floors later this year.

