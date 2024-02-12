Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara gets company of two new sisters; ‘Awesome threesome powerpuff girls’ says Upasana

Upasana Konidela, accompanied by her husband Ram Charan, recently visited her sister Anushpala Kamineni on the occasion of the birth of Anushpala and Armaan Ebrahim’s daughters Ayraa Pushpa Ebrahim and Ryka Sucharitha Ebrahim.

Upasana took to her social media to share a lovely picture with her sister, and brother-in-law. The post featured Upasana, who sported an elegant light-pink saree, as Ram Charan undertook baby duties as he held Klin Kaara in his arms. New parents Anushpala and Armaan looked overjoyed as they posed for the camera.

Under the caption of the same post, Upasana wrote “Introducing the awesome threesome powerpuff girls. Klinkaara Konidela is joined by her two sisters Ayraa Pushpa Ebrahim and Ryka Sucharitha Ebrahim. Welcome to the club Anushpala and Armaan.”

Everything you need to know about Klin Kaara

Although Klin Kaara is away from the public eye, she is still a talking point among film fans, owing to Ram Charan’s growing popularity. Klin Kaara was born on June 20th, 2023, which makes her 6 months old.

As both Ram Charan and Upasana are extremely busy celebrities, it can get hard to take care of Klin Kaara all the time. Because of the same, the power couple has hired a celebrity nanny named Savitri who is in charge of Klin Kaara’s safety and security. A fun fact about Savitri is that she has worked as the nanny to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s son Taimur in the past.

What is Ram Charan doing on the work front?

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his next with Enthiran director Shankar, titled Game Changer. Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, with a stellar supporting cast of Srikanth, Sunil, and many other talented actors. The film has been in the works for quite some time now, with very few updates regarding the completion of the film. Dil Raju has bankrolled the project under the SVC Creations banner, with Thaman S composing the music for the project.

Apart from the film with Shankar, Ram Charan will also be seen in the tentatively titled RC16, directed by Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana. The team is currently looking for actors from the Uttarandhra region to play a few key roles in the film.

