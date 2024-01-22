Ram Mandir Inauguration: Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi clicked at Hyderabad airport as they head to Ayodhya; VIDEO

Only a few hours are left until the Ram Mandir inauguration and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, and the whole nation is buzzing with excitement. Many well-known celebrities have received invitations and some are already on their way to the holy location.

Yesterday (January 21st), superstars like Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and Pawan Kalyan were spotted at the airport heading to Ayodhya for the ceremony. In the latest update, Megastar Chiranjeevi, wife Surekha, and MegaPowerstar Ram Charan were clicked at the Hyderabad airport today, jetting off. All three of them were seen in traditional outfits, with the father-son duo even twinning. Both of them were seen in long ivory kurtas. While Ram Charan opted for a pajama bottom, Chiranjeevi was seen sporting a dhoti. Further, Surekha was seen in an elegant red Saree.

While interacting with media, outside the airport, RRR actor Ram Charan said, "It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there."

Check out their looks below:

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi meet and greet fans

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the father-son duo, warmly greeted their fans on Sunday, January 21st. The crowd went wild as Chiranjeevi, also known as the Bhola Shankar actor, made his grand entrance. Meanwhile, Ram Charan humbly stepped aside, allowing his father to bask in the limelight.

Check out the video below:

Earlier yesterday, Chiranjeevi had also penned an emotional note where he mentioned how he considered it an honor to be able to attend the consecration of Ram Lalla at the sacred Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He even mentioned that it was a divine intervention from ‘Chiranjeevi’ Lord Hanuman himself.

Prominent faces at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Ram Mandir inauguration is all set to take place in the presence of prominent personalities including actors, sportspersons, and many more celebs from across the country. From South India, renowned names like Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Rishab Shetty, Mohanlal, and more are said to grace the auspicious event.

Further, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and several others are said to be attending as well. From the world of sports, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are just a few names who have received an invitation to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

