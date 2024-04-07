Rashmika Mandanna drops sunny PICS from seaside vacay, but her caption steals the show

Ahead of the much-anticipated Pushpa: The Rule teaser release tomorrow, actress Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to drop a couple of motivational truth bombs, stressing the importance of living in the present.

As many people know, Rashmika is perhaps one of the busiest actresses in the film industry. After making her debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party, the actress has only grown from height to height with each passing film. Despite her busy work ethic, Rashmika recently took to social media to share what it truly means to live life.

In her post on Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Live every day like it’s your last! I know it sounds like one of those boring quotes… We all have bills to pay, earn our respect, achieve our goals and dreams, work hard, study hard, submit assignments before deadlines, and have successful careers.”

Rashmika Mandanna urges the importance of living in the moment

She further added on, giving more examples of what it means to be regarded as successful in today’s age. “In the midst of trying to achieve all of this, we forget to do what is most important, living in the moment”.

Speaking on the concept of happiness, Rashmika expressed, “We keep thinking we’ll work super hard right now and get what we want and we often keep our happiness secondary. But know that goals never stop, we always keep wanting more. That is how humans are.”

“It is important. All the achievements and goals and dreams and wealth are important. But what if living in our present is also equally important? Then what happens?” Rashmika concluded introspectively.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun. The teaser of the film is scheduled to be unveiled tomorrow at 11:07 AM on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday.

The first look of her role as Srivalli from the film was unveiled just a few days ago, impressing the netizens.

Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, the happening actress will also feature in ‘The Girlfriend’ written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. The film stars Dasara actor Dheekshit Shetty in the lead role and is being bankrolled by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner.

