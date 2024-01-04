Ravi Teja starrer Eagle opts out of Sankranti race; eyes Republic Day weekend

Sankranti 2024 is undoubtedly every cinephile’s heaven, with films like Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav and many more being lined up for the big screen.

Earlier, the Ravi Teja starrer Eagle was also slated for a Sankranti release, on January 13th, to be specific. However, in the latest update, the action entertainer has opted out of the Sankranti race, as per reports. It is also understood that now the makers are eyeing to release the film during the Republic Day weekend. Official confirmation regarding this from the makers is awaited.

Check out the post by film critic Jalapathy Gudelli:

As per a report by FilmBeat, in the Producers Council meeting, which was helmed by Dil Raju, it was requested that the producers withdraw from the Sankranti race, so that they could be allotted free-run single release dates in the future.

More about Eagle

Eagle marks the second collaboration between Karthik Ghattamneni and Ravi Teja, after their 2022 film Dhamaka. The film features an ensemble cast including Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Ajay Ghosh, Navdeep, Madhubala and many more in prominent roles.

The movie's trailer dropped on December 20th, giving fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the film. Eagle is set to be an action-packed thriller, with Ravi Teja taking on a mysterious role. Throughout the trailer, his character is only described by others, resulting in a range of different descriptions. Some see him as a merciless assassin, while others are even praying to an idol of Ravi Teja. The trailer also hints at Anupama Parameswaran's character, who is determined to unravel the enigma surrounding Ravi Teja.

Advertisement

TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla have financed the movie through People Media Factory, with DavZanD handling the music. Karm Chawla and Kamil Plocki are in charge of the camera work, while Uthara takes on the role of the film's editor. Director Karthik Ghattamneni also plays a crucial role in the cinematography and editing aspects of the film.

ALSO READ: Eagle Second Single: Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar’s chemistry steals limelight in melodious love track Gallanthe