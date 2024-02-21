Rayaan: SJ Suryah joins Dhanush starrer; calls it raw and rustic yet emotional

Tamil superstar Dhanush is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. His accomplished benchmarks are a clear example of his hard work and dedication.

On February 19, Dhanush revealed the first look poster of his 50th film Raayan, previously titled D50. Now, in a recent development, Dhanush has unveiled another poster featuring SJ Suryah who is supposed to play the role of an antagonist.

Dhanush shares first look of SJ Suryah

On February 21, Dhanush took to his social platform X and shared a poster of SJ Suryah holding a glass in his hands. The Maari star wrote, “#Raayan Had great fun directing you @iam_SJSuryah sir (hands with smile emoji).”

Later, SJ Suryah also took the moment and shared gratitude towards Dhanush and wrote, “Sirrrrrr it’s a bliss acting in Ur direction @dhanushkraja sirrrrrr thx for the opportunity and this tweet of Urs too & friends, as I mentioned earlier RAAYAN is Raw & Rustic yet emotional in international standard summer treat thx a lot @sunpicturesand team (eyes with heart emoji)’. As per the film’s theme, it seems we will see a Dhanush VS SJ Suryah clash in the movie.

More about Raayan

The first look poster of the film featured the Captain Miller actor, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan, standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. They were also seen carrying sharp tools including machetes, skewers, and knives. The announcement post on Sun Pictures' official X handle read, "#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.” The film marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa. Paandi which also earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Director (Tamil). The film also features SJ Suryah, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and more in prominent roles.

Dhanush’s upcoming films

The Thiruchitrambalam star currently has several projects in the pipeline. His last film Captain Miller is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in prominent roles.

Next, he will be seen in Bollywood director Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein and his brother Selvaraghavan's upcoming sequel of the 2006 action thriller Pudhupettai.

