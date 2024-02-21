Varun Tej reveals why he chose Italy as his wedding destination to marry Lavanya

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are some of the most celebrated couples from the Telugu industry. The duo tied the knot on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy.

The wedding was attended by families and friends of the couple including Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and others. Now, in the recent update, Varun has shared about why he decided to get married abroad to Lavanya Tripathi.

Varun on marrying Lavanya in Italy

During a conversation with Zoom, when Varun was asked why he got married abroad and not in India to Lavanya. Varun said, "My cousins had more fun than me at the wedding, but our family is close-knit, and we had a lovely time together. It took me seven years to get married (after I met her) and I wanted my family to have fun. Usually, 4000 to 10,000 people are invited to weddings in my family, but we invited only 100. It was important to me that my family had fun, so I took them all abroad." Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi met each other on the sets of their 2017 film Mister.

More about Varun and Lavanya

Varun Tej Konidela is the son of renowned actor Nagendra Babu alias Naga Babu. He is the nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Lavanya Tripathi doesn't belong to a film family. She was born in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad in 1990. Her father is a practicing lawyer and her mother is a retired teacher.

Advertisement

Varun Tej’s upcoming films

Varun is currently gearing up for his upcoming aerial-action thriller Operation Valentine. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force and is touted to be a cinematic vision, with Varun Tej portraying a pilot, and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer. Apart from them, the film also features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, and more in crucial roles as well. The film has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures. The movie is slated to be released in theaters on March 1, 2024.

How excited are you about Operation Valentine? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Vignesh Shivan goes gaga over wife Nayanthara’s ethnic look; says ‘in love with this fLOVER’