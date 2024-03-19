S J Suryah, Raghava Lawrence extend wishes to Jigarthanda DoubleX director Karthik Subbaraj on his birthday

Karthik Subbaraj is undeniably one of the finest directors currently working in the industry. Karthik has given so many thought-provoking stories in both a stylish and simplified manner. His recently released cult-classic Jigarthanda DoubleX not only garnered immense praise but also made every cinephile realize the existence and importance of Cinema.

Karthik is celebrating his 41st birthday on March 19 and on the joyous occasion, actor S J Suryah and Raghava Lawrence who featured together in his action-drama, sent their warm blessings to the next era director.

S J Suryah and Raghava Lawrence extend birthday wishes to Karthik Subbaraj

On March 19, S J Suryah took to his social platform X and shared a heartwarming post while wishing the Jigarthanda DoubleX director on his birthday.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to my Director @karthiksubbaraj sir have a great year sir Iraivi made my acting carrier, JigarthandaXX taking it to the next level thanking you on this great day sir.”

Raghava also took to his social platform X and shared a picture of the director and wished him. He expressed, “Happy Birthday @karthiksubbaraj Sir. You’ve given me a lifetime movie and I will always be thankful for it. I pray for you and your family’s good health and well being. May you reach more and more heights.”

Advertisement

Soon after their post, fans also took to the comments section and praised Karthik Subbaraj along with S J Suryah and Raghava Lawrence for giving them such a beautiful art piece.

More about Jigarthanda DoubleX

The film follows an undercover detective and a criminal whose lives collide when they meet. The picture has a strong political undertone. The film had a stellar star cast which includes S J Suryah, Raghava Lawrence, Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, Sathyan, Shine Tom Chacko, and many others in supporting roles.

The Western period drama was written and helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and jointly produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, S. Kathiresan, and Alankar Pandian under Stone Bench Films, Five Star Creations, and Invenio Origin. The film was released theatrically on November 10, 2023, and gained a huge round of applause for its theme and the portrayals by their respected actors and actresses.

Watch Jigarthanda DoubleX official trailer

Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming films

Karthik Subbaraj has joined forces with renowned director Shankar for his upcoming political drama titled Game Changer as a story helmer. The film features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Apart from this, Karthik has bankrolled the Tamil film titled Rathnam written and directed by Hari. The action thriller will feature Vishal Krishna and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan set to join hands with Pushpa helmer Sukumar for upcoming project?