Jigarthanda DoubleX actor Lawrence visits Sai Baba temple built by Thalapathy Vijay

Actor Raghava Lawrence, known for his role in Jigarthanda DoubleX, paid a visit to the newly constructed Sai Baba Temple in Korattur, Chennai, on Saturday. He was accompanied by Thalapathy Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar. The temple was built by Vijay on his mother’s wish.

Thalapathy Vijay and actor Lawrence share a deep and special bond, stemming from their close friendship over the years. Their brotherhood was showcased in the movie Thirumalai (2003), where they performed a memorable dance number together.

Given their strong friendship and Lawrence's own spiritual inclination, he visited the temple built by Vijay and sought blessings. Lawrence, known for his devout nature, encouraged everyone to visit the Sai Baba temple constructed by Vijay and seek the divine blessings of Sai Baba.

Lawrence invites fans to Vijay's Sai Baba temple

Lawrence took to social media to share about his visit to the Sai Baba temple. Expressing his affection for Vijay and his mother, he urged all his fans and well-wishers to visit the temple and seek blessings.

His post reads, “Hi everyone, I visited Nanban Vijay’s Sai Baba Temple today along with his mother. When I built My Raghavendra Swamy temple, She sang a song in our temple and graced us with her presence. Today, I’m happy to visit their temple with her. My heartfelt wishes to Nanban Vijay @actorvijay for building this temple. I felt pure divine and pleasant vibes. I recommend everyone to visit the Temple and seek blessings!”

Thalapathy fulfilled his mother’s wish by building temple

Thalapathy Vijay fulfilled his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar's wish by constructing a Sai Baba temple in Chennai. Photos of Vijay at the temple went viral on social media for several days. Shoba Chandrasekhar herself confirmed the news and expressed her joy at her son fulfilling her dream. Additionally, the temple committee has decided to offer free meals to the public on a regular basis, further enhancing the temple's community service efforts. Vijay will make regular visits to the temple, further highlighting his commitment to fulfilling his mother's wishes and supporting the temple's activities, according to Shobha Chandrashekhar’s words.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently occupied with Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. Exciting news awaits fans as the first single of the movie, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is set to release tomorrow. Remarkably, this marks the first collaboration between Yuvan and Vijay, despite their extensive tenure in the industry together for over 25 years.

