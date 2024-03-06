Top 12 Best Tamil movies of 2023: From Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, Jigarthanda DoubleX to Rajinikanth’s Jailer

In the dynamic world of Tamil cinema, 2023 has been a year of cinematic excellence, with films that have enthralled fans, and pushed creative boundaries, demonstrating the Tamil film industry's diversity and creativity on a completely next level. Here is a list of the 12 best Tamil movies of 2023 which has left an everlasting impression on the landscape of Indian cinema, with cult classics that shattered box office records and hidden masterpieces that deeply captured hearts.

12 best Tamil movies 2023

1. Jigathanda DoubleX (2023)

Writer-Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Runtime: 2 hours 52 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan

Genre: Adventure/ Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

The film is a truly strong tribute to cinema and its existence which revolves around an aspiring cop who later becomes an undercover film to kill a gangster who is considered as a Robin Hood. If you haven't watched it yet then please go and watch one of the best Tamil movies in 2023.

2. Leo (2023)

Writer-Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Runtime: 2 hours 44 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to watch: Netflix

Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan remains one of the best Tamil movies of 2023, as It offers you a captivating storyline and also is a bone-chilling ride full of suspense and thrilling sequences.

3. Maamannan (2023)

Writer-Director: Mari Selvaraj

Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh

Genre: Thriller/Action

Where to watch: Netflix

Maamannan is Maari Selvaraj’s other crucial movie social criticism. However, Maamannan is not as compelling as his previous works, but it does provide a place for thought in audiences mind and this makes it one of the best 2023 Tamil movies that is currently available on Netflix.

4. Jailer (2023)

Writer-Director: Nelson

Runtime: 2 hours 48 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Cast: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar

Genre: Comedy/Action

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jailer is a combination of complete mass and class kind of Cinema. The film features Thalaivar in a never-seen-before avatar which makes Jailer the best Tamil movie of 2023.

5. Por Thozhil (2023)

Writer-Director: Alfred Prasad, Vignesh Raja

Runtime: 2 hours 27 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Cast: R. Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan, Nikhila Vimal

Genre: Thriller/Action

Where to watch: Sony LIV

A newly joined cop teams up with a highly experienced officer to investigate a series of murders. The film consists of all the elements of becoming the finest Tamil movies of 2023.

6. Dada (2023)

Writer-Director: Ganesh K Babu

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Kavin, Aparna Das, Pradeep Anthony

Genre: Romance/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

This light-hearted drama should be on your watchlist where two teenagers in love, become parents, and later because of the numerous series of embarrassing situations, it leads to their separation.

7. Chithha (2023)

Writer-Director: S.U. Arun Kumar

Runtime: 2 hours 19 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The story revolves around Eeswaran and Sundari who hold a special bond with each other. As the film moves forward it takes a drastic turn that leads to a huge turmoil in their lives.

8. Viduthalai Part 1 (2023)

Writer-Director: Vetrimaaran

Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Soori, Bhavana Sre, Vijay Sethupathi

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to watch: ZEE5

Director Vetrimaaran is well-known for his grounded filmmaking approach and true-to-nature storytelling, and Viduthalai was one of his most daring yet fiery interpretations on-screen which makes Soori starrer as a pathbreaking Tamil movie of 2023.

9. Parking (2023)

Writer-Director: Ramkumar Balakrishnan

Runtime: 2 hours 09 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Cast: Harish Kalyan, M.S. Bhaskar, Prarthana Nathan

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The story focuses on the relationship between two neighbors of different generations where they find themselves locked in an escalating battle to have the parking space. The intriguing storyline of the film made our best Tamil movies 2023 list.

10. Ponniyin Selvan II (2023)

Writer-Director: Mani Ratnam

Runtime: 2 hours 45 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Genre: Action/Adventure

Where to watch: Prime Video

The period drama film is a sequel which is known for its cinematic storytelling along with a compelling storyline that is based on the renowned Tamil literature.

11. Fight Club (2023)

Writer-Director: Abbas A Rahmath

Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

Cast: Vijay Kumar, Avinash Raghudevan, Monisha Mohan Menon

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The story is based on the life of a talented person who wants to become a full-time footballer but things get changed when his mentor gets murdered. Later, the story entangles revenge and power games which leads him to become a criminal.

12. Maaveeran (2023)

Writer-Director: Madonne Ashwin

Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Mysskin

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to watch: Prime Video

Following a head injury, Sathya, a shy newspaper cartoonist, hears a voice narrating his life as an epic narrative of courage and encouraging him to confront a corrupt politician. The film which is worth your time and probably a strong contender to stay in the list of best Tamil movies of 2023.

