Top 12 Best Tamil movies of 2023: From Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, Jigarthanda DoubleX to Rajinikanth’s Jailer
From Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, and Rajinikanth’s Jailer to Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX, here are the 12 best Tamil movies of 2023 that are worth your time.
In the dynamic world of Tamil cinema, 2023 has been a year of cinematic excellence, with films that have enthralled fans, and pushed creative boundaries, demonstrating the Tamil film industry's diversity and creativity on a completely next level. Here is a list of the 12 best Tamil movies of 2023 which has left an everlasting impression on the landscape of Indian cinema, with cult classics that shattered box office records and hidden masterpieces that deeply captured hearts.
12 best Tamil movies 2023
1. Jigathanda DoubleX (2023)
- Writer-Director: Karthik Subbaraj
- Runtime: 2 hours 52 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan
- Genre: Adventure/ Drama
- Where to watch: Netflix
The film is a truly strong tribute to cinema and its existence which revolves around an aspiring cop who later becomes an undercover film to kill a gangster who is considered as a Robin Hood. If you haven't watched it yet then please go and watch one of the best Tamil movies in 2023.
2. Leo (2023)
- Writer-Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
- Runtime: 2 hours 44 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja
- Genre: Action/Crime
- Where to watch: Netflix
Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan remains one of the best Tamil movies of 2023, as It offers you a captivating storyline and also is a bone-chilling ride full of suspense and thrilling sequences.
3. Maamannan (2023)
- Writer-Director: Mari Selvaraj
- Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh
- Genre: Thriller/Action
- Where to watch: Netflix
Maamannan is Maari Selvaraj’s other crucial movie social criticism. However, Maamannan is not as compelling as his previous works, but it does provide a place for thought in audiences mind and this makes it one of the best 2023 Tamil movies that is currently available on Netflix.
4. Jailer (2023)
- Writer-Director: Nelson
- Runtime: 2 hours 48 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar
- Genre: Comedy/Action
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Jailer is a combination of complete mass and class kind of Cinema. The film features Thalaivar in a never-seen-before avatar which makes Jailer the best Tamil movie of 2023.
5. Por Thozhil (2023)
- Writer-Director: Alfred Prasad, Vignesh Raja
- Runtime: 2 hours 27 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
- Cast: R. Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan, Nikhila Vimal
- Genre: Thriller/Action
- Where to watch: Sony LIV
A newly joined cop teams up with a highly experienced officer to investigate a series of murders. The film consists of all the elements of becoming the finest Tamil movies of 2023.
6. Dada (2023)
- Writer-Director: Ganesh K Babu
- Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Kavin, Aparna Das, Pradeep Anthony
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Where to watch: Prime Video
This light-hearted drama should be on your watchlist where two teenagers in love, become parents, and later because of the numerous series of embarrassing situations, it leads to their separation.
7. Chithha (2023)
- Writer-Director: S.U. Arun Kumar
- Runtime: 2 hours 19 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Cast: Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair
- Genre: Mystery/Thriller
- Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
The story revolves around Eeswaran and Sundari who hold a special bond with each other. As the film moves forward it takes a drastic turn that leads to a huge turmoil in their lives.
8. Viduthalai Part 1 (2023)
- Writer-Director: Vetrimaaran
- Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Cast: Soori, Bhavana Sre, Vijay Sethupathi
- Genre: Crime/Thriller
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Director Vetrimaaran is well-known for his grounded filmmaking approach and true-to-nature storytelling, and Viduthalai was one of his most daring yet fiery interpretations on-screen which makes Soori starrer as a pathbreaking Tamil movie of 2023.
9. Parking (2023)
- Writer-Director: Ramkumar Balakrishnan
- Runtime: 2 hours 09 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Cast: Harish Kalyan, M.S. Bhaskar, Prarthana Nathan
- Genre: Drama/Thriller
- Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
The story focuses on the relationship between two neighbors of different generations where they find themselves locked in an escalating battle to have the parking space. The intriguing storyline of the film made our best Tamil movies 2023 list.
10. Ponniyin Selvan II (2023)
- Writer-Director: Mani Ratnam
- Runtime: 2 hours 45 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Cast: Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Genre: Action/Adventure
- Where to watch: Prime Video
The period drama film is a sequel which is known for its cinematic storytelling along with a compelling storyline that is based on the renowned Tamil literature.
11. Fight Club (2023)
- Writer-Director: Abbas A Rahmath
- Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 5.7/10
- Cast: Vijay Kumar, Avinash Raghudevan, Monisha Mohan Menon
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
The story is based on the life of a talented person who wants to become a full-time footballer but things get changed when his mentor gets murdered. Later, the story entangles revenge and power games which leads him to become a criminal.
12. Maaveeran (2023)
- Writer-Director: Madonne Ashwin
- Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Mysskin
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Following a head injury, Sathya, a shy newspaper cartoonist, hears a voice narrating his life as an epic narrative of courage and encouraging him to confront a corrupt politician. The film which is worth your time and probably a strong contender to stay in the list of best Tamil movies of 2023.
ALSO READ: Bramayugam OTT release date: When and where to watch Mammootty starrer horror thriller flick online