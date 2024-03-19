Ram Charan set to join hands with Pushpa helmer Sukumar for upcoming project?

Ram Charan is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors currently present in the industry. His commendable performances have always been a delightful experience for both audiences and critics. Currently, the actor is busy with his most-awaited political thriller titled Game Changer and his upcoming project tentatively titled RC16.

Now, in a recent update, it is being said that Ram Charan has finalized his next project with Pushpa fame director Sukumar.

Ram Charan to join forces with Sukumar: Buzz

As per reports, Sukumar has planned to cast Ram Charan in his next untitled film which he will be starting after completing his upcoming most anticipated sequel Pushpa: The Rule. Reportedly, the project will be bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad respectively who are also a part of the Pushpa franchise. Meanwhile, no official confirmation related to the project is unveiled by its makers or ensemble members of the production house.

If the rumors are supposedly true, then, it would mark the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Sukumar after their epic collaboration in the 2018 action thriller titled Rangasthalam opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

More about Ram Charan

In terms of the next film, Ram Charan's character as an IAS Officer in Game Changer who eventually becomes Chief Minister has created a lot of buzz. This action-thriller, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, as well as Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will also feature in RC16 which is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in a supporting role. Buchi Babu Sana has written and directed the film, which has been bankrolled in a joint venture by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinema

More about Sukumar

Sukumar is currently preparing for the release of his power-packed thriller Pushpa: The Rule which is a sequel to his 2021 magnum opus Pushpa: The Rise featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

The sequel will revolve around the struggle between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist near the end of the previous part. Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

