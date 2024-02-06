Is Rajinikanth happy with Thalapathy Vijay's political entry? Here's what we know

Thalaivar Rajinikanth who is gearing up for his upcoming release Lal Salaam has congratulated Thalapathy Vijay for his upcoming political journey.

The Petta actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today where he spoke to the media about actor Vijay's political entry.

Rajinikanth expresses joy on Thalapathy Vijay’s political entry

When the Jailer actor was asked about Vijay's political entry, Rajinikanth said, "Congratulations" twice and wished him the best for his political journey. Thalaivar is currently busy with the schedule of his upcoming film Vettaiyan helmed by Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel, previously titled Thalaivar 170.



On February 2, Master actor announced his political party titled Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and revealed that his party will contest in the 2026 elections.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth upcoming films

Rajinikanth was last seen in director Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer. He will be seen next in Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam', in which he plays an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. The film will be released in theatres on February 9. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. He also has 'Thalaivar 171' in the pipeline with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Thalapathy Vijay upcoming films

Currently, Thalapathy Vijay is working in Venkat Prabhu’s film The Greatest of All Time, which is likely to be released in July, and is committed to the production of Thalapathy 69. As for now, the Leo actor is expected to conclude his acting career by 2026 which has left his fans and social media in a state of shock.

In the latest update, it has been reported by telugucinema.com that Asuran fame director Vetrimaaran will be directing his last film and it will be bankrolled by D.V.V. Danayya, under his production banner DVV Entertainments. However, there’s no official word regarding his last film.



Rumors also suggest that it would be Karthik Subbaraj who would direct the film. In fact, a fan-made poster of Thalapathy 69 went viral on social media quite recently, which also contained the filmmaker’s tag, “A Karthik Subbaraj Padam”, written beneath it.



Meanwhile, Atlee was also mentioned as a rumored director of the film. The filmmaker has already made three successful films with Thalapathy, titled Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

