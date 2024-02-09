Thalapathy Vijay has already done his cameos for Vikram 2 and Kaithi 2?

It is common knowledge now that actor Thalapathy Vijay recently announced that he will be stepping into politics, and contesting in the 2026 Legislative Assembly Elections. While the news was mostly received with overwhelmingly positive responses from Vijay’s fans and well-wishers, one could not help but think about where Vijay’s acting career would go now.

Vijay has said in multiple forums that he will fulfill his existing commitments, before taking a deep dive into politics. This has led many people to believe that after GOAT, Thalapathy69 will be Vijay’s last film.

However, now it is being reported according to IndiaGlitz that Thalapathy69 might not be the last time we see Vijay don the actor’s shoes.

Thalapathy Vijay to do cameos in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram 2 and Kaithi 2?

According to the reports, Vijay has already shot for his cameo appearances in Vikram 2 and Kaithi 2 during the shoot of Leo with Lokesh Kanagagraj. The reports further suggest that Vijay is currently dubbing for the same. However, there’s no confirmation regarding the same.

About Vijay’s political entry

On 2nd February 2024, Vijay took to his social media to share this exciting news among his followers. In his statement, the actor announced that he will be contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections for his own party ‘Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam’.

Minutes after the official announcement from Vijay, fans took charge of the celebrations as they lit up the street with fireworks and danced in joy.

Celebrities from the film fraternity also expressed their best wishes to the actor. Some of the most notable ones include Jawan director Atlee, music director Anirudh Ravichander, Karthik Subbaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, and so on.

Thalapathy Vijay on the work front

Vijay is currently busy shooting for his 68th film, titled GOAT. The film has been written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, who has previously directed films like Mankatha and Maanadu to just name a few. The film has been bankrolled by Archana Kalapathi under the AGS Entertainments banner, with the music being composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

After GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay will shift his attention to Thalapathy69. There have been multiple rumors regarding who will helm the director’s role for Vijay’s landmark film, but official confirmation is awaited.

