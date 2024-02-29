Kartik Subbaraj and RJ Balaji are the front runners to helm Thalapathy's final film: Reports

Thalapathy Vijay is undeniably one of the biggest and most renowned names in the industry. His charm and his performances have always mesmerized his fans and audiences widely. The Master actor is about to embark on a completely different journey as he has decided to join politics and most probably contest in the elections of 2026.

Vijay is currently busy with the hectic schedule of his upcoming biggest entertainer of 2024 titled The Greatest of All Time helmed by Venkat Prabhu. He is also busy with his final project tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. In a recent update, it has been reported that Thalapathy 69 is going to finalize the script and director announcement soon.

Thalapthy 69 to be helmed by Karthik Subbaraj or RJ Balaji: Reports

According to some rumors it is been said that Karthik Subbaraj or RJ Balaji are the front runners who may helm Thalapathy’s last film.

As per reports, both the directors have pitched their scripts to Thalapathy and he was impressed with both scripts and asked them to work on the final draft so that he can finalize and start the project soon. The project will be bankrolled under DVV Entertainment of D.V.V Danayya.

If the rumors are true, it will be a unique experience for fans as we will witness Thalapathy's farewell to Indian Cinema. However, no official announcement has been made from the side of the makers or Thalapathy Vijay till now.

More about Thalapathy 69

Earlier, it was reported by telugucinema.com that Asuran fame director Vetrimaaran will be directing Thalapathy’s last film and it will be bankrolled by D.V.V. Danayya, under his production banner DVV Entertainments. However, there’s no official word regarding his last film.

Rumors also suggest that it would be Karthik Subbaraj who would direct the film. A fan-made poster of Thalapathy 69 went viral on social media quite recently, which also contained the filmmaker’s tag, “A Karthik Subbaraj Padam”, written beneath it.

Meanwhile, Atlee was also mentioned as a rumored director of the film. The filmmaker has already made three successful films with Thalapathy, titled Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming films

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagraj’s high-octane thriller Leo which also starred Trisha Krishnan in a lead role. The film received huge praise and appreciation from the audiences for its execution and performances. The film also had a star-studded cast which includes, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mathew Thomas, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sandy Master, and Mansoor Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Leo was a continuation of Lokesh’s celebrated franchise which is known as Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Currently, Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting his upcoming Sci-fi film titled The Greatest of All Time helmed by Venkat Prabhu . The film is set to feature a star-studded cast including Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mic Mohan, and many more in supporting roles. The film has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainments, while Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the film’s music

