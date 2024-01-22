Sai Pallavi's dance moves at sister Pooja's engagement ceremony remind us of Rowdy Baby

Actress Sai Pallavi is making waves on the internet with her lively dance performance at her sister Pooja Kannan's engagement ceremony. The wedding celebrations for Pooja Kannan, who is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Vineet, are in full swing at Sai Pallavi's house.

Pooja Kannan and Vineet, who have been in a long-time relationship, recently got engaged. The photos from the engagement ceremony, including shots of Pooja and Sai Pallavi, were shared on Pooja's Instagram, capturing the happy moments.

Sai Pallavi dances her heart out at her sister’s engagement ceremony

Sai Pallavi is known for her dancing skills and when there is a family function at home, she would not miss the chance to dance out her heart, which one can see in the video surfacing on the internet.

In a short video going viral on social media, in a radiant saree paired with simple yet elegant makeup, Sai Pallavi adorned a cherishable smile as she danced gracefully. The actress can be seen grooving to the music with zeal and enthusiasm, alongside members of her family. The joyous occasion witnessed her expressive and beautiful dance moves, adding a vibrant touch to the festivities. From the video, one can understand how the engagement celebrations have become a memorable and cherished event for the actress' family.

More details of the wedding will be out soon.

Check out the video below:

More about Pooja Kannan

Pooja Kannan, similar to her sister Sai Pallavi, is an actress. She starred in a movie called Chithirai Sevvaanam, released in 2021. This is her only film so far, and there's no information about her next project.

More about Sai Pallavi

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will next be seen in Sivakarthikeyan's next film. She is also acting in Naga Chaitanya's Thandel. Both the films are currently in the production stage.

