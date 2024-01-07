EXCLUSIVE: Salaar actress Sriya Reddy talks about evolution of female characters in Indian cinema

Sriya Reddy was recently seen in the Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire playing the powerful female role of Radha Rama in the film.

Owing to the success of her characterization and her innate acting skills, the talented actress has been getting quite the praise from all over. Recently, the actress was caught in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla where she shared many tidbits about working on Salaar and much more.

During the interview, Sriya Reddy was about her opinion on the evolution of female-driven characters in the Indian cinema industry owing to her character in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire received much love from the audience, despite the film having two huge stars in the leading roles and is expected to overpower her character in the film.

In response, the actress said, “I at the onset itself knew that I was gonna stand my own and I told this in my very first conversation when Prashanth called me, regarding me to be part of the film at that time itself, I knew I was going to hold my own, there was no other option.”

Sriya Reddy’s exclusive interview

The actress further added, “So I knew whoever was there on the screen I want to come and I want to hold, and I had that in my mind and I knew I was gonna deliver that but if I didn’t have the support of my director that could not have been possible. And yeah, Prashanth was just able to get that out of me.”

The actress was further asked whether she feels more driven to such roles to which she replied, “I definitely don’t want to go down that road again in terms of how I’m somebody who gets bored really quickly. Now, after Salaar I’m doing another film called OG, and now with these two films, I feel like, enough. I’m happy. I think creatively I feel like I'm enough, I’m happy.”

She further said, “I’m satisfied but if I have to do something more, it will have to ignite the fire in me. It has to be something different, something out of the box, definitely something which I haven’t done before.”

About Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles.

The film is musically composed by Ravi Basrur, with Vijay Kiragandur bankrolling the movie under the banner of Hombale Films, who also previously produced both KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. The film is also the first installment of a two-part series with its sequel called Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, which is expected to be released in 2025.

