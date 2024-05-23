Samantha flaunts her tricep in a new stunning picture: Chinmayi, Hansika Motwani REACT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly a name that needs no introduction at all. The actress is known for her widespread social media awareness along with motivational lessons for many users. Apart from that, Samantha is also popular on social media for her unique styling ideas and innovations that inspire many to have a perfect attire like Samantha.

Now, in a recent update, Samantha has shared a new picture on her social media platform. Have a look!

A glimpse into Samantha's new picture

On May 23, Samantha took to the social media platform Instagram and shared a picture of her along with a caption that read, “Many tricep dips later.” In the picture, Samantha can be seen in a blue denim bralette with a combination of white flared pants.

Soon after Samantha's post surfaced online, many celebrities took to her comments section and praised the actress. Renowned singer Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, “Goals! Some day I hope to be half as fit as fit as you.”

Many fans of Samantha also took to her comments section and wrote, “Those abs Sam.” Another one wrote, “Dream of every girl to look as perfect as you. Hope so 1 day super soon.”

Check out celebrities comments on Samantha's new post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her comeback with Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel. The original series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, while Samantha and Varun Dhawan will be playing the roles of Honey and Bunny in the Indian version. The creators of this exciting web series are Sita R. Menon, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D. K.

Meanwhile, Samantha announced her next project, Bangaram, through her production business, Tralala Moving Pictures, on the joyous occasion of her 37th birthday. The film claims to show her in an unseen avatar.

Apart from that, Samantha is also in talks with Jawan director Atlee Kumar to feature in his next big venture opposite Allu Arjun. However, no official confirmation has been made by the director or actors regarding the same.

