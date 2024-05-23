Top 7 Good Telugu Movies on Amazon Prime: From Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade to Dulquer Salmaan Sita Ramam

It is no secret that the Telugu cinema or Tollywood is renowned for producing a plethora of films in different genres. Whether it's their feel-good Telugu movies or power-packed action movies, there is something for every moviegoer to enjoy.

If you are a movie enthusiast, especially a fan of Telugu feel-good movies then we must admit that you have great taste in cinema.

On this note, let's embark on a cinematic journey by looking at the Top 7 Good Telugu Movies on Amazon Prime.

Dear Comrade(2019)

Cast -Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun, and Ashrita Vemuganti

Genre - Romance- Action

Rating -7.3/10 (IMBd)

Talking about feel-good movies in Telugu, the first genre that might come to everyone's mind is romantic movies. And talking about romantic movies, we absolutely can not miss Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade.

The story of Dear Comrade portrays an intense love story between Bobby (played by Vijay Deverakonda), a student union leader, and Lily (played by Rashmika Mandanna), a state-level cricketer. The story further delves into the relationship between the duo and Bobby's anger issues that threaten to derail their love story.

Directed by Bharat Kamma, the romance-action film was released on July 26, 2019. Dear Comrade received a positive response from the audience and did good business at the box office as well. Vijay and Rashmika's magical chemistry was well-appreciated.

Watch the trailer of the film below!

Fidaa

Cast -Sai Pallavi, Varun Tej, Saranya Pradeep, Harshvardhan Rane, Sai Chand, and Gayathri Gupta

Genre - Romance-Comedy

Rating - 7.4/10 (IMBd)

The next on the list of good Telugu movies is Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej's starrer romantic film Fidaa. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the romance-comedy marked the Premam actor's debut in Tollywood.

The plot of Fidaa follows a love-hate relationship between Bhanumathi (played by Sai Pallavi), a strong-minded village girl, and Varun (Varun Tej) who is an NRI from the US. Despite being in love with each other, they face many personal differences that create complications in their beautiful relationship.

Fidaa was a commercial blockbuster and even won four Filmfare Awards from nine nominations, in addition to two SIIMA Awards.

Watch the trailer here!

Sita Ramam(2022)

Cast - Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Bhumika Chawla, Tharun Bhascker, and Sumanth

Genre - Romance/Mystery

Rating - 8.5/10 (IMBd)

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam is indeed one of the best Telugu movies on Amazon Prime. The 2022 released romantic drama revolves around an orphan soldier, Lieutenant Ram whose life changes after he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. Their one-of-a-kind love story will surely make you fall in love.

At the box office, the film grossed 91.4 crores (11 million USD), becoming the ninth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2022.

Watch the trailer of the film below!

The Family Star(2024)

Cast - Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Rohini Hattangadi, Vasuki Anand, and Marissa Rose Gordon

Genre - Romantic-Action-Drama

Rating - 5.1/10 (IMBd)

Up next on the list of feel-good Telugu movies, we have another Vijay Deverakonda film alongside Mrunal Thakur, The Family Star. Despite its low IMBd rating, the romantic drama can definitely be considered if you are in the mood for a light-hearted film.

The film focuses on Govardhan, an architect from Hyderabad who juggles to support his extended family while seeking a partner who understands his commitments. The portrayal of a middle-class family drama is something that the majority of the audience can connect to.

The Family Star was theatrically released on 5 April 2024 alongside its Tamil dubbed version.

Watch the film's trailer here!

Middle Class Melodies(2020)

Cast - Varsha Bollamma, Anand Deverakonda, Divya Sripada, Goparaju Ramana, Chaitanya Garikipati

Genre - Romance-Comedy

Rating - 7.5/10(IMBd)

Directed by Vinod Anantoju, Middle Class Melodies is a Telugu comedy-drama film released in 2020. Anand Devarakonda and Varsha Bollamma appear in the film as the lead pair, while Chaitanya Garikipati, Divya Sripada, Goparaju Ramana, Surabhi Prabhavati, and Prem Sagar are featured in supporting roles.

The film revolves around Raghava who runs an eatery in his village but wishes to open a small hotel in a nearby town. Further, the story delves into challenges in his quest and how he overcomes them.

F2: Fun and Frustration(2019)

Cast - Daggubati Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Tamannah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, and Prakash Raj

Genre - Comedy/Drama

Rating - 6.1/10 (IMBd)

The 2019 released movie, F2:Fun and Frustration is about two young men who hope to control their wives after marriage. However, this chauvinistic attitude lands them in hilarious trouble situations. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film will surely make you ROFL! with its perfect comedy timings.

Watch the trailer below!

Maharshi (2019)

Cast - Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Meenakshi Dixit

Genre - Action/Romance

Rating - 8.1/10(IMBd)

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the story of Maharshi revolves around Rishi and his quest for success in life. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh, and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

Watch the trailer below!

The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. Maharshi was also the third highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2019.

Let us know in the comment section if you have watched any films from the list of Good Telugu movies on Amazon Prime.

