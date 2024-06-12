5 effortless kurta looks of Samantha Ruth Prabhu that set ethnic fashion goals

Celebrated South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has consistently captivated audiences with her cinematic performances, and her impeccable fashion sense is equally impressive. Among her fabulous style picks, her ethnic kurta looks always stand out. Samantha’s latest Instagram carousel of candid pictures from her spiritual excursion in Sadhuguru’s Isha Foundation showcased her love affair with kurtas.

For her trip, she chose to wear modest and elegant kurta styles from a modern Indian label co-founded by the Super Deluxe actress. If you are seeking to achieve ethnic perfection in your everyday ensembles, then you must check out Samantha’s 5 summer-perfect kurta looks.

Samantha’s soothing cotton kurta in pastel hues and blooming floral embroidery

Cruising in her car, Samantha looked picture-perfect in a pale mint green kurta that featured light pink floral embroidery on the neckline, placket, and the cuffs of its quarter-length sleeves. The mellow pastel hues have a serene effect; they not only look elegant but also allow you to beat the scorching summer heat.

With her hair brushed back to a fuzz-free ponytail, the Kushi actress flaunted a pair of chunky oxidized silver jhumkas, making her ethnic ensemble even more charming. Sporting a no-makeup look, Samantha exuded confidence and poise and let her pastel kurta do all the talking.

Advertisement

Samantha’s mauve pink printed kurta set is all about feminine sophistication

Samantha’s ravishing mauve pink floral kurta set is a harmony of sophisticated hues and feminine silhouette. Featuring an embellished V-neckline, her kurta is enhanced with a gorgeous all-over traditional floral print in shades of dusky purple and pink. Samantha’s kurta set is completed with a matching dupatta and pants.

The Yashoda star accessorized her look with silver jhumkas and studded nude sandals with block heels. Her hair was done in a chic yet easy bun, and she sported a pair of black glasses. Samantha owned the ladylike ensemble with her natural beauty and charismatic persona.

Samantha’s black silk embroidered kurta set is minimally chic and super versatile

Perfect for everyday ethnic wear or low-key festive looks, Samantha’s black kurta set in silk is supremely versatile and chic. The kurta is enhanced with delicate silver zari embroidery, featuring a sheer neck detail and a curved hemline. The Citadel actress paired the kurta with matching black straight pants.

Advertisement

Samantha once more chose to add a pair of silver jhumkas to her kurta, completing her natural look with a little red bindi. Her dark hair was made in a puffy beehive style, which infused her black kurta look with a sixties retro flair.

Samantha’s mint green striped kurta makes summer ethnic style look effortless

Another one of Samantha’s mint green ethnic looks, this pastel kurta features fine white stripes, a round neckline, and an embroidered and embellished yoke. She paired it with crisp white straight pants and a matching shawl, bringing an effortless lightness to the look and making it a perfectly put-together daytime ensemble.

Standing amidst verdant trees, the Shaakuntalam actress styled her kurta with trusty silver jhumkas and a petit bindi. With a white flower in her hair, Samantha completed her modern ethnic look with a beautiful, radiant smile.

Samantha’s breezy teal kurta set is ideal for adding an ethnic twist to your travel wardrobe

Advertisement

For those looking to rock ethnic style while traveling, take cues from Samantha’s teal blue kurta with an all-over floral print and an A-line silhouette. Paired with matching straight pants, the modern color palette, flowy form, and cool cotton fabric make this kurta set a perfect addition to your suitcase.

Pictured enjoying the bucolic life during her travels, Samantha completed her teal kurta set with a white shawl, nude sandals, and her favorite silver jhumkas.

Whether it's a pastel cotton kurta for a casual outing or an embroidered silk one that makes a subtle statement, Samantha’s thoughtful and stunning kurta looks can suit various moods and settings. With her latest looks, she yet again proves to be a genuine style icon who knows how to celebrate the grace and versatility of ethnic kurtas.

Which one of Samantha’s kurta looks is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia to Bhumi Pednekar, 5 celebrities who rocked unique pants which are worth ditching denim jeans for