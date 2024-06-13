Top 7 Tamil Time Travel Movies: From Mark Antony to Maanaadu, films that promise full entertainment

The Tamil industry has, time and again, proved to be one of its kind by producing a plethora of movies in different genres. Whether it is a rom-com, action-thriller, or even a Sci-Fi movie, Kollywood has something to offer all moviegoers.

Recently, Tamil filmmakers have been trying their hands on a completely different genre. We are talking about sci-fiction, and especially Tamil Time Travel Movies.

If you are an ardent fan of sci-fi and are searching for some good Tamil Time Travel Movies. Then don’t worry. We have you covered. Pinkvilla has got you a curated list of Top 7 Tamil Time Travel Movies.

Top 7 Tamil Time Travel Movies

1. Mark Antony (2023)

Director: Adhik Ravichandran

Cast: Vishal, SJ Surya, Ritu Varma, Vishnu Priya Gandhi, Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Abhinaya, Redin Kingsley

Rating: 6.7/10 (IMDb)

OTT: Prime Video

Timeline: 2h 31m

Imagine you have a phone that lets you connect with people in the past just by selecting a past date. That’s exactly what the film Mark Antony is all about. Mark, the son of a former gangster in Chennai, comes across a phone that can time-travel. Using the phone, he acquires the ability to save his mother from a miserable fate.

So what happens when Mark unravels life-altering truths because of the magical mobile phone? Was he able to save his mother?

Mark Antony was theatrically released on 14 September 2023. The sci-fi received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and grossed over ₹100 crore. Mark Antony became the highest-grossing film in Vishal's career.

2. Kanam (2022)

Director: Shree Karthick

Cast: Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni, Ravi Raghavendra, and Nassar

Rating: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

OTT: Sony LIV

Timeline: 2h 40m

Kanam (transl. One and Only Life) is an Indian time travel movie released on September 9, 2022. Helmed by Shree Karthick and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film was shot in Telugu and Tamil languages. In Telugu, it was titled, Oke Oka Jeevitham. The concept of time travel has been well-defined through special effects.

The plot focuses on how a musician and a scientist team up to build a time machine to set things right in the past. The film got positive reviews from critics and was also successful at the box office.

3. Maanaadu (2021)

Director: Venkat Parbhu

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan,Silambarasan TR, SJ Surya, Anjena Kirti, Premgi Amaren, Priyadarshan, Manoj Bharathiraja

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

OTT: Sony LIV

Timeline: 2h 27m

Ever heard about the time loop? Think about it as characters re-experiencing a period on repeat.

Next on the list of Top 7 Tamil Time Travel Movies is Silambarasan TR starrer Maandaadu. It is definitely one of the best time loop movies in Tamil. The story is about a man and a cop trapped in a time loop on the day of the chief minister's public conference. Despite attempting to escape, the duo are forced to live the same day over and over again.

The film was released on November 2, 2021.

4. Indru Netru Naalai (2015)

Director: R. Ravikumar

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Miya George, Karunakaran, Arya , V. Jayaprakash, Bagavathi Perumal

Rating: 8/10 (IMDb)

OTT: Disney Hotstar

Timeline: 2h 26m

Directed by R.Ravikumarthe, the story of Indru Netru Naalai revolves around Elango and his friend Paulivetti, who find a time machine and decide to use it. Meddling with time prevents them from killing a gangster but puts them in danger.

With a stellar IMDb rating of 8/10, this Tamil time travel movie is a must-watch.

5. Dikkiloona (2021)

Director: Karthik Yogi

Cast: Shirin Kanchwala, Anagha, Santhanam, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Lollu Sabha Seshu, Arun Alexander, Arun Alexander

Rating: 6.2/10 (IMDb)

OTT: ZEE5

Timeline: 2h 24m

A former hockey player named Mani, who works as a lineman for the electricity board, once meets a group of scientists who are developing a time machine. What happens when Mani uses it to travel back to 2020 and change the root cause of all his problems?

6. 24 (2016)

Director: Vikram Kumar

Cast: Suriya Sivakumar, Nithya Menon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Saranya Ponvannan, Girish Karnad, Mohan Raman

Rating: 7.9/10 (IMDb)

OTT: ZEE5, Disney hotstar

Timeline: 2h 44m

The next on the list of time-travel Tamil movies is Suriya starrer 24. Released in 2016, the film revolves around a scientist who invents a time-traveling watch. Meanwhile, his evil twin brother wants to get hold of the device. Years later, the scientist's son has to fight his uncle, who is still searching for the watch.

24 emerged as a box-office success and even won 2 awards at the 64th National Film Awards – Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

7. Repeat Shoe (2022)

Director: S. Kalyaan

Cast: Semmalar Annam, Dileepan, Priya Kalyaan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley

Rating: 6.2/10(IMDb)

OTT: Prime Video

Timeline: 1h 52m

Repeat Shoe is a 2022 Indian Tamil drama that was directed by Kalyaan. The film stars Yogi Babu, Priya Kalyaan, and Dileepan in pivotal roles. The story revolves around a scientist who attempts to save a girl from child trafficking through his invention of a shoe that can time travel.

Is he successful in saving the girl? You will get the answer to this only after watching the film.



Don't forget to let us know which one from the list of Top 7 Tamil time travel movies you liked the most.

