Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about her initial battle with Myositis; says ‘I had to go public…’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought after and followed actresses in the country right now. She has always been outspoken about her career and never shied away from talking about her personal life and its ups and downs.

The Shaakunthalam actress took part in an interview recently where she spoke about paving a way for herself in the Indian film industry and also about the challenges that came along.

Samantha opened about her 14-year long career and said that it feels like a very long time and the years just flew by as she was doing things that she loved.

The actress opened up on suffering from Myositis and said, “I had to go public about my disorder when my film was set to release. I was very sick at the time and it was difficult because I wasn't prepared. There was a lot of speculation and misinformation spreading. The producers required me to promote it, otherwise, the film would fail.”

Adding more to it, the actress said that she agreed to one interview for the film, which is Yashoda, and how she did not look the same. "I had high doses of medication to keep me stable. I was forced to. Given a choice, I wouldn't have come out and announced," she added. Post the release of the film, the actress announced a break from work to focus on her health and recover.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the workfront

Samantha started her career as an actress with Ye Maaya Chesave for which she paired up with Naga Chaitanya. Post that, she has been busy with back-to-back films in Telugu and Tamil languages. Fans of the actress recently celebrated her 14-year-long journey and congratulated her.

She will soon be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel. The show has Varun Dhawan in the lead as well and is directed by Raj and DK. The lead actors shared an update on Instagram recently, much to the delight of fans, who look forward to watching the show. Samantha, who was supposed to be part of Chennai Story, was recently replaced by Shruti Haasan.

