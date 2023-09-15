EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya is NOT getting married again; sources confirm

The speculative news about Naga Chaitanya planning to get married again has been making headlines in the media and is widely discussed on social media as well. In fact, a few reports also suggest that Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, wants his son to settle again and is planning the entire process. However, there is no truth to this!

Sources close to Naga Chaitanya have confirmed that the news about the actor planning to marry again is nothing but a mere rumor. "Naga Chaitanya to tie the knot for the second time is not at all true. This fake news has been making waves in the entertainment industry very randomly but let me clarify, it is baseless," revealed a source.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya's marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, lasted for a significant period. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation on October 2, 2021, ending four years of marriage. Since then, Chay has shared limited information about the reasons behind the end of his relationship with Samantha.

On a related note, Naga Chaitanya is allegedly dating Sobhita Dhulipala. While neither of them has officially confirmed the relationship, the rumors have been swirling, leaving fans excited and intrigued. Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Chaitanya and Sobhita are very much in love and have been spending enough time together on holidays and when not shooting for their respective projects.

In fact, a photo of them with a chef from their dinner date in London had massively gone viral on social media.

After Custody, Naga Chaitanya's next film is...

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film, NC23, is an intriguing project written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Produced by Geetha Arts, this film takes inspiration from the true-life events experienced by the fishermen in Srikakulam. In preparation for the movie, the film crew recently embarked on a visit to the local villages, commencing the pre-production phase.

