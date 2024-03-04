Samantha Ruth Prabhu seeks blessings at Tiruchanur Temple; poses for photos with fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undeniably one of the finest actors currently working in the industry. The actress is not just known for breakthrough performances on-screen but also for maintaining herself by encouraging everyone to have a healthy lifestyle.

As Samantha is all set to return to the working grounds to give some more power-packed roles, the actor took some time and visited the Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits the Tirupati temple

On March 4, a video was shared online by Suresh PRO in which Samantha was seen paying a visit to the famous temple of Tirupati along with her security guards. In the video, Samantha was seen in a kurta-pajama set paired with golden earrings and her hair pulled back. The actress was smiling all the way as she took a glimpse into the land of spirituality. During the visit, she also clicked selfies with fans who were present there to welcome their favorite star.

More about Samantha

Recently, Samantha took to her Instagram and shared about her healthy morning breakfast and explained the benefits of having a healthy diet. The actress stated that heating the food kills bacteria and nearly depletes the potency of prebiotic and probiotic-rich nutrients, both of which Sauerkraut contains.

Samantha’s wonderful 14 years in the film industry celebration

Samantha took to social media on February 25 to express her excitement about completing 14 years in the film industry. The Yashoda actress took to social media to share a video, where she was seen counting the number of years in her hand and was surprised that it was already 14 years.

Nayanthara also took to her Instagram story and congratulated Samantha. The Iraivan actress shared a recent post of Samantha on her Instagram stories and wrote: “@samantharuthprabhuoffl Congratulations on 14 years of Sam; More power to you.”

Samantha’s upcoming films

The Majili actor recently appeared alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana. Sachin Khedkar, Rohini, Jayaram, Saranya Ponnvannan, and many other actors played key roles in the film.

Meanwhile, the actress will next appear in the Indian adaptation of the online series Citadel, which will be directed by Raj and DK. The series would be the trio's second collaboration, following the action drama series Family Man Season 2. Citadel, starring Varun Dhawan, promises to be a fascinating and action-packed series.

