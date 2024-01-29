Sardar 2: Karthi starrer being made on a massive budget?

Karthi who was last seen in the rather forgettable film Japan directed by Raju Murugan is set to bounce back with several of his films in lineups. Starting soon, the PS-1 actor is set to reprise his role from the 2022 film Sardar directed by PS Mithran.

The film titled Sardar 2 is set to commence with a pooja ceremony slated to take place on February 2nd in Chennai. The film is said to be a grand-scale movie with a pan-Indian reception along with many actors from different languages also speculated to join them.

Sardar 2 to begin soon with a pooja

Sardar which was released back in 2022 presented a spy action thriller written and directed by PS Mithran with Karthi donning a dual role along with actors Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, and many more playing key roles in the film.

The film focuses on a spy who is estranged from his family due to a mission he is part of and incidentally meets his son, who is a police officer trying to prove himself and remove the tarnish on his name caused by his estranged father.

The film musically composed by GV Prakash Kumar served as the official debut Tamil film for Chunky Pandey along with marking the comeback of actress Laila who had been away from cinema for quite a long time.

The film was both a critical and theatrical hit making it one of the most highest grossing films of 2022 in Tamil cinema.

Karthi’s work front

Karthi was last seen in 2023 with the films Ponniyin Selvan: II and Japan where the latter was a heist action comedy written and directed by Raju Murugan. The film was generally negatively received by critics and failed to entertain the audience as required.

Karthi is next set to feature in a lead role in the film Vaa Vaathiyaare written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy with Krithi Shetty playing the lead role in the film. The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan with Dinesh B. Krishnan and Leo John Paul handling the cinematography and editing of the film.

Karthi also expected to work with 96 director Prem Kumar for the actor’s 27th film which is speculated to release prior to Sardar 2.

