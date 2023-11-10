Japan Movie Review: Karthi starrer rides on his shoulder but doesn't offer much of anything else

Karthi's latest release, Japan, marks the 25th film in the actor's career. Helmed by director Raju Murugan, this crime comedy sees Karthi return to the silver screen after PS-2. While his charismatic presence is undeniable, does this project allow Karthi to stand out with his choice of scripts? Let's find out!

Plot of Japan:

Karthi stars as notorious thief Japan Muni, known for publicizing his heists as movies. When £200 crores of jewelry connected to a Home Minister goes missing, Japan becomes the prime suspect. This sparks a cat-and-mouse chase between Japan and the government across multiple states. Did Japan actually commit the crime? Or is he being framed? These questions set up the whole premise of the film.

The good in Japan:

The film opens vibrantly with a unique heist by the notorious thief Japan Muni, as police scramble to capture him under pressure from higher-ups. Karthi carries the film with his impeccable comic timing and charm. His wacky antics and nature captivate audiences.

The film adeptly balances action and comedy, intriguing audiences about Japan's true nature. Is he as bad as people claim? Karthi's dynamic performance lends complexity to Japan's character. Glimpses into his personal life after a health crisis create an emotional connection and drive the plot toward a substantial conclusion. Japan's flawed personality, confused after the health hazard revelation, takes him on an interesting journey. Dark humor and industry satire add additional appeal. Ultimately, Karthi's nuanced portrayal of the conflicted antihero makes Japan a compelling character to watch.

Coming to the technical standards of the film, it boasts a fun background soundtrack by GV Prakash Kumar, who lends his ability to churn out some hard-hitting scores for the protagonist, especially during the fight portions of the film. The cinematography of the film by Ravi Varman needs to be praised, as the lighting of the whole movie gives some interesting visuals and the brilliant camera movements it has make the narrative more engaging and interesting.

The bad in Japan:

The film has several flaws that negatively impact the viewer's experience when trying to enjoy the intriguing premise. Despite a promising first half including a grand introduction for Karthi and a title card celebrating his 25-film career, the movie veers into a long, dragged-out narrative that is generic for much of the runtime.

The performances by Karthi, Vijay Milton and Sunil are the only bright spots, while the other actors fail to bring much interest to the film overall. Leading lady Anu Emmanuel's performance and characterization are expendable and do not meaningfully impact the screenplay or plot, making this yet another formulaic masala film of the kind even mocked by the makers themselves, yet they ultimately fell into the same tired tropes.

In addition, the film includes a potentially compelling subplot about a character mistaken by police as the henchman of Japan, when in fact he is an innocent man just wanting to go home. However, this character's emotional arc never truly connects with the overall film or resonates with viewers, instead only serving as a plot point to advance the end segment of the film. This makes the subplot feel forced and unnatural in how it tries to tie into the main narrative.

Verdict of Japan:

Japan is far from director Raju Murugan's best work from both a directing and writing standpoint. The sluggish screenplay and haphazard placement of songs purely to prop up the film as a Karthi star project fall short of Karthi's usual caliber. The film's shining light is an entertaining performance by Karthi, whose comedic timing and charisma almost single-handedly save the film from sinking into mediocrity. While the movie offers some commentary on Tamil cinema and socio-political issues in Tamil regions, overall it's a snooze fest not worthy of the big screen for those expecting an engaging theatrical experience.