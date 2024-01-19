Singer KS Chithra faces criticism over her social media post on Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya

KS Chithra, often hailed as the nightingale of Kerala, has enjoyed an illustrious career marked by acclaim and a reputation for humility. The 60-year-old Padmabhushan-winning singer, known for her down-to-earth demeanor, recently found herself in the headlines for urging everyone to chant the Lord Ram mantra during the Ayodhya consecration ceremony on January 22.

Reportedly, she stated in a video, "When the consecration ceremony is held in Ayodhya on January 22, everybody should recite the Ram mantra ‘Sri Rama, Jayarama, Jaya Rama’ at 12:20 pm. Similarly, everyone should light a five-wick lamp at home. Praying that God's blessings are showered upon everyone. Loka Samastha Sukhino Bhavantu."

This has sparked a debate, drawing both criticism, notably from singer Sooraj Santhosh, and support from senior singers like G.Venugopal, creating a dynamic discourse within the musical community and among the people who admire her.

Sooraj Santhosh's critique of KS Chithra's post and the unveiling of concerns

The initial voice of dissent against KS Chithra's post came from Sooraj Santhosh, who took to Instagram to express his criticism in Malayalam. Despite being an admirer of KS Chithra, Sooraj Santhosh expressed concern, metaphorically stating that the idol has been broken, and he apprehensively contemplated how many more idols may face a similar fate.

Joining the chorus of criticism against KS Chithra, writer Indu Menon expressed her disapproval. Indu Menon cast doubt on Chithra's standing as the Nightingale, suggesting that her true nature has been revealed, labeling her a fake Nightingale despite the world's belief being based solely on her voice.

Venugopal stands firmly by KS Chithra

In a contrasting stance, G Venugopal, who has collaborated on numerous songs with KS Chithra, stepped forward in her support. He appealed to the people of Kerala to view Chithra's statement as merely a different opinion, urging forgiveness and understanding.

Emphasizing Chithra's substantial contributions to the world of music with her exceptional talent, G Venugopal pointed out that Chithra is someone who has never created any controversy throughout her illustrious career. He requested everyone to overlook this isolated incident for the sake of her greatness, advocating for a spirit of forgiveness and unity.

