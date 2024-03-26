Sisters Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrate Holi together with kids; PHOTO

Renowned director and younger daughter of Thalaivar Rajinikanth Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a picture from her Holi celebrations as the full family gathered together to celebrate the joyous festival. Soundarya along with her husband, mother Latha Rajinikanth, sister Aishwaryaa, and their kids celebrated the festivities together.

A glimpse into Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Holi celebrations with family

On March 25 evening, Soundarya took to her X account and shared a heartwarming picture from her Holi celebrations with her husband Vishagan, her mother Latha Rajinikanth, her sister, director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, and her two adorable sons named Ved and Veer. She captioned the click, “Happy Holi.” In the picture, Soundarya held Veer in her arms while happily posing for the picture with everyone in the frame. The Holi party took place at their home in Chennai.

After the picture surfaced online fans took to her comments section and praised Rajinikanth and family with heartwarming wishes. A fan wrote, “Happy holi…to happy thalaivar family”, while the other one wrote, “Very nice group photo and nice smile super from an auto driver Chennai wish you a happy holi.”

More about Rajinikanth and family’s Holi celebrations

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also took to her social media platform Instagram and shared a picture of her holding a bunch of balloons while Rajinikanth played Holi with her little grandsons. She captioned the picture that read, “Happy “Rajinikanth” Day Shivaji Rao #holi #appa remembering #Balachander thatha.”

For the unversed, Holi is a meaningful day for Rajinikanth's family because it was the day when veteran filmmaker K Balachander renamed Shivaji Rao Gaikwad as Rajinikanth after he made his acting debut with cult classic Apoorva Raagangal in 1975.

More about Soundarya Rajinikanth

The younger daughter of Thalaivar made her debut in the industry as a graphic designer and later as a director in a 2014 animated period drama titled Kochadaiiyaan featuring Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone, and Shobana in the lead roles. She is also a founder of Ocher Picture Productions.

Soundarya is all set to make her debut on OTT with the Tamil series titled Gangs- Kuruthi Punal which will premiere on Prime Video. She will be serving as a creative producer for a period drama series.

The series features a stellar star cast that includes Sathyaraj, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh, and Easwari Rao in key roles. The series has been bankrolled by May6 Entertainment and directed by Noah. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the upcoming fictional revenge tale.

