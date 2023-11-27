Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film SK21 with Sai Pallavi to be OUT in August 2024?

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most indispensable actors in Tamil cinema. His ability to portray a multitude of emotions with ease has made him a popular name among filmmakers as well. Earlier this year, the actor embarked on his 21st venture in the film industry, tentatively titled SK21.

The film is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and also features Sai Pallavi in the lead role, marking her first collaboration with the Maaveeran actor. In the latest update, it is being speculated that the film is planning to hit the silver screens in August, next year. Additionally, it is also rumored that the title and first look of the film will be released on Pongal, next year. It is worth noting that Sivakarthikeyan’s next film, Ayalaan, will hit the silver screens during Pongal as well.

More about SK21

SK21 kicked off to a great start, earlier this year, and was launched by Kamal Haasan, who snapped the clapboard for the film. The Vikram actor is bankrolling the film as well, along with R. Mahendran under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

The music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Kalaivanan R has been roped in as the editor. Ch Sai cranks the camera for the film, and Kamal Haasan’s personal stylist Amrita Ram is on board as the costume designer. Stefan Richter, known for his ventures in Bollywood films, will take care of the action direction. The film is supposedly high on patriotism and had a two-month schedule in Kashmir as well.

On the professional front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the psychological superhero film Maaveeran, helmed by Madonne Ashwin. Aditi Babu, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, and more portrayed prominent roles in the film as well. The film was a blockbuster hit and received great reviews from fans and critics alike.

The Don actor will next be seen in the science fiction film Ayalaan, which is set to release in January 2024. The film brings forth a whole new outlook to the alien genre and promises to explore it in a way that has not been done in Tamil films. The film is helmed by R. Ravikumar and features Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, and more in prominent roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

As for Sai Pallavi, she will next be reuniting with Naga Chaitanya for his upcoming project titled Thandel. The film is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti and tells the story of the fisherfolk from a village in Andhra Pradesh. It is also rumored that the Premam actress will be a part of Ram Charan’s upcoming film tentatively titled RC16.

