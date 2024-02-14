SK21: Is Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s next a biopic on Major Mukund Varadarajan?

Sivakarthikeyan is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Ayalaan, which hit the silver screens on January 12th. The film, helmed by R. Ravikumar, garnered mixed to positive responses, and came out as one of the top films that released during the Pongal season.

Now the actor is gearing up for his next project, tentatively titled SK21. The film also features Sai Pallavi in the lead, and is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Recently, the makers of the film revealed that the film’s title will be announced on 16th February, undeniably adding fuel to the hype that surrounds the film. In the latest update, it is being speculated that SK21 is a biopic of the valiant soldier, Major Mukund Varadarajan, who hailed from Tamil Nadu.

Sivakarthikeyan’s role in SK21

In the recent video released by the film’s makers, Sivakarthikeyan was seen working out and training, trying to get his body fit. It was revealed earlier that the Doctor actor will be essaying the role of an army officer, which only fits well with the latest buzz that the film is a biopic on Major Mukund Varadarajan. However, official confirmation regarding this will only be received when the film’s title and further details are revealed by the makers.

Who is Major Mukund Varadarajan?

Major Mukund Varadarajan was an officer in the Indian Army, and was posted in the Shopian district of Jammy and Kashmir. On April 25th, 2014, he led an anti-terrorist operation based on intelligence inputs in South Kashmir.

Major Mukund Varadarajan, along with his buddy Sepoy Vijay Singh, fought valiantly against the terrorists, and emerged victorious, as well. However, both of them were severely injured, and succumbed to the wounds on the same day. For his bravery, Major Mukund Varadarajan was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra.

What we know about SK21 so far

SK21 marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. The film began shooting in 2023, with Kamal Haasan snapping the clapboard for the first shot. The Ulaganayagan also bankrolls the film, under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

The music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash, while Ch Sai cranks the camera for the film. R Kalaivanan has been roped in as the film’s editor as well. Kamal Haasan’s personal stylist Amrita Ram is on board as the costume designer. Stefan Richter, known for his ventures in Bollywood films, will take care of the action direction. The film is supposedly high on patriotism and had a two-month schedule in Kashmir as well.

