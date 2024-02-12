Sivakarthikeyan's unbelievable body transformation for SK21 will leave you stunned; film’s title teaser to be out on February 16

Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan movie was released in theatres on the occasion of Pongal and managed to hold its ground despite having stiff competition. Now, the Doctor actor is ready for yet another dynamic project tentatively titled SK21.

Now, makers have dropped a hard-hitting video of Sivakarthikeyan’s workout for the film in which he can be seen in a whole different new avatar. It can also be seen that the DON actor is going to deliver his action-packed performance for the fans.

Sivakarthikeyan’s workout video

In the workout video, the can be seen performing various stunts, bullet sequences, and nail-biting well-choreographed action sequences. The makers have also revealed that the title announcement will be out on 16th February at 5 pm. They wrote, “Hard work-grit and a “can- do” mentality still matters-a great asset now on display…#HeartsonFire #SK21 Title Teaser on 16th Feb at 5pm".

ALSO READ: VIDEOS: Shruti Haasan, Shriya Saran set the ramp on fire with stylish and elegant outfits

More about SK21

The actor will be sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi for the very first time in this action drama. The film is being jointly bankrolled by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran. It was also recently announced that the OTT rights of the film have been acquired by Netflix.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan's latest release Ayalaan

Ayalaan has been shot over 6 years, facing countless hurdles along the way. Ayalaan has been written and directed by R. Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner of KJR Studios. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Sharad Kelkar, and others. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming projects

As a producer, Sivakarthikeyan is also awaiting the release of his film, Kottukaali, which will premiere at the 74th International Berlin Film Festival, scheduled to be conducted from 15th February 2024 to 25th February 2024. Kottukaali stars Soori and Anna Ben in the lead roles and has been directed by Pebbles fame director PS Vinothraj.

Advertisement

How excited are you for SK21? Let us know in the comments section below.