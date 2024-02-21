SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son sends legal notice to Keeda Cola team over unauthorized recreation of late singer’s voice with AI

AI and deepfake technology and its ethical usage has been one of the most discussed topics over the last few years, especially when it comes to the field of art. Recently, AR Rahman made headlines for revealing that he will be recreating the voices of legendary singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a song in Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam.

The news quickly went viral, with fans being excited to see how the song would turn out. In the latest update, a similar instance has made headlines yet again, but for the wrong reasons. It has been reported that SP Charan, the son of late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has slapped a legal notice against Tharun Bhascker and the makers of his latest film Keeda Cola for recreating the late singer’s voice using AI without the family’s permission.

SP Charan’s hefty demand

Speaking to TOI, SP Charan’s lawyer Kavitha Deenadayalan mentioned that her client has no issue when fans recreate the legendary singer’s voice using AI. However, when it is used for films, or for the purpose of earning money, then it is only right that prior permission be taken, and credits be given to the singer.

The lawyer also pointed out how AR Rahman recreated the voices of two iconic singers for Lal Salaam, and cited how he not only took permission from their families, but also credited them in their films.

Additionally, SP Charan also mentioned that the film’s music director, Vivek Sagar had mentioned in an interview that they had recreated the song using AI to use as a background score in the film. However, when contacted regarding the intellectual property claim, the makers denied any infringement, which provoked SP Charan to take the legal route.

Further, it is reported by TOI that the petitioners seek an apology, the payment of INR 1 crore towards damages, and a share in royalty. They also pointed out that this could possibly be the first case to be filed against the unlawful use of AI generated voices of late singers.

More about Keeda Cola

Keeda Cola marks the third feature film directorial venture of Tharun Bhascker. The film features an ensemble cast including Chaitanya Rao, Rag Mayur, Brahmanandam, Tharun Bhascker, Ravindra Vijay and many more.

The film revolves around a group of friends who decide to make a quick buck by planting a cockroach into a soft-drink bottle. What follows is a hilarious comedy of errors that forms the crux of the story. The film hit the silver screens on November 3rd, 2023, and garnered widespread critical and commercial acclaim.

