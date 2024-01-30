AR Rahman achieves THIS rare historic feat with latest song from Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam

In a historic achievement, ace music director AR Rahman has produced a song using the voices of late great singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed using Artificial Intelligence. As Lal Salaam is gearing up for its release, a song from the film titled ‘Thimiri Yezhuda’ was released. But unlike any other song before, Thimiri Yezhuda features the AI-generated voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed.

Speaking about the same, AR Rahman posted on his X(formerly known as Twitter), “We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms. Technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…”

AR Rahman achieves rare feat with his latest song

Is AR Rahman the first to achieve this historic feat?

Not to take credit away from AR Rahman or the team involved in producing the song but this is however not the first time that AI has been used to recreate the voice of a late artist. Music director Vivek Sagar recreated the voice of legendary singer Shri S.P Balasubrahmanyam in the Tharun Bhascker film Keeda Cola.

More about Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed

Bamba Bakya was a singer who predominantly worked with music director AR Rahman on multiple films. Some of the singer’s most notable works include Ponni Nadhi from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, Kaalame from Vijay’s Bigil, Rapta Maara from Vijay’s Sarkar, Pullinangal from Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and so on. Bamba Bakya unfortunately passed away at the age of 49 due to a cardiac arrest.

Shahul Hameed also majorly worked with AR Rahman in the early parts of Rahman’s career. Shahul Hameed has lent his voice to some of the most iconic Tamil songs such as Urvasi Urvasi and Pettai Rap from Kadhalan, and Varaya Thozhi from the Shankar directorial Jeans. The singer sadly passed away in a fatal car crash, aged 44.

More about Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam will be Aishwarya’s Rajinikanth step back into the Tamil Film Industry as a director. The film stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and superstar Rajinikanth in an extended cameo. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions, with the music being composed by AR Rahman.

