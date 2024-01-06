Spotted: Mahesh Babu returns from Dubai holiday; Ram Pothineni makes swag entry at fan meet and greet

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema at present.The actor is mostly known for his ability to portray larger-than-life roles with great ease which has earned a spot for him in fans’ hearts.

Recently, Mahesh Babu was spotted along with his family, heading to Dubai for a small vacation during the New Year Holidays. In the latest update, the actor, along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Gautam and Sitara Ghattamneni were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, heading back from their vacation. The actor was seen donning a simple orange shirt with blue checks on it, which he paired with a pair of denims. He was also seen sporting his signature cap, and had a backpack with him as well.

Mahesh Babu was not the only Telugu star to be spotted. Actor Ram Pothineni was also clicked at a fan meet and greet, which was held to celebrate the actor’s 18th year in the film industry. RaPo made his acting debut in 2006 with the film Devadasu, helmed by YVS Chowdary. The film hit the big screens on January 11th.

The actor was the definition of style as he made his grand entrance at the meet and greet. He was seen sporting a black t-shirt and black denims, which he paired with black shoes as well. The Skanda actor also donned a brown wool jacket and shades that complemented his outfit more

On the work front

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram, which is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu and many more in prominent roles, and is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th, coinciding with the occasion of Sankranti.

Additionally, the actor is also slated to join hands with SS Rajamouli for his next, which is tentatively titled SSMB29. The film is touted to be an action flick, set against the backdrop of the jungles, and is also set to have a historical background, a trademark of Rajamouli films.

As for Ram Pothineni, he was last seen in Boyapati Srinu’s Skanda, which featured Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, Prince Cecil and many more in prominent roles. Additionally, the actor is set to appear in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming action flick, Double iSmart. It is understood that Sanjay Dutt, Willy Zogo and more are also going to be essaying prominent roles.

