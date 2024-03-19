SS Rajamouli feels 'grateful' as he receives 1000 origami cranes from 83-year-old RRR fan in Japan; PICS

A special screening of the SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus RRR was held on 18th March 2024 in Japan. The film was screened in Japan on popular demand and opened to a tremendous response from the audience.

Director SS Rajamouli is currently in Japan, having attended the screening of the film with his Japanese fans. Upon his arrival, he received a warm welcome from the ever-so-hospitable Japanese folk. From stuffed toys to personalized gifts, fans of SS Rajamouli and RRR made sure to express their love for the film.

But one gesture from a fan really stood out, as Rajamouli pointed out in his post on X (formerly Twitter), “Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful.”

83-year-old fan from Japan gifts THIS to RRR director SS Rajamouli

In his tweet, Rajamouli referred to an 83-year-old Japanese grandma, whose loving gesture struck a deep chord with the star director. Explaining his interaction with the grandma, Rajamouli wrote, “In Japan, they make origami cranes and gift them to their loved ones for good luck and health. This 83-year-old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold (tears of joy emoji).

More about RRR

RRR is an epic action adventure, written and directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan, Jr.NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and others in key roles. The film was originally released in 2022 and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year, emerging as a mammoth hit. But the film’s real success came later on in 2023 when the song Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Oscars for Best Original Song. The music to the peppy dance number was composed by music director and cousin of SS Rajamouli, MM Keerawani.

Advertisement

RRR was also recently featured once again on the Oscars stage at the Oscars 2024. A glimpse of the song Naatu Naatu was displayed on the Oscars screen. Not only that, a snippet of the climax fight scene was also included in a showreel for contribution to the greatest stunts in Cinema.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli showered with love in Japan ahead of Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR special screening