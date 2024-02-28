SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya to handle Premalu's Telugu release; makers announce with Baahubali themed VIDEO

Naslen and Mamitha Baiju’s latest romantic comedy flick, Premalu, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film which was released on February 9th, has garnered widespread critical and commercial acclaim as well.

It was recently reported that the film is gearing up for its Telugu release, and that the distribution will be taken up by SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya. In the latest update, the makers of the film have proved the speculations to be correct, revealing via their social media that the Telugu distribution of the film has been taken up by SS Karthikeya, and that the film will hit the silver screens in March. In addition, the makers also chose to bring a cheeky twist to the announcement, sharing a 17 second Baahubali-themed version of Premalu as the announcement.

Check out the video below:

SS Karthikeya’s response to Premalu makers

SS Karthikeya was quick to respond to the announcement, where he gave a shout-out to Premalu’s team. Further, he also mentioned that this would be his first distribution venture and that he could not resist releasing the film in Telugu as soon as he watched it for the first time.

Check out his post below:

More about Premalu

Premalu marks the third directorial venture of Girish AD, and coincidentally, his third collaboration with lead actor Naslen as well. Further, the film also marks the actor-director duo’s second collaboration with Mamitha Baiju after the 2022 film Super Sharanya. Apart from the two lead actors, the film also features Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Shameer Khan and more in prominent roles, and has Mathew Thomas and Syam Pushkaran appearing in cameo roles.

The film revolves around Naslen’s character who goes to Hyderabad for GATE coaching. He comes across Mamitha’s character, and catches feelings for her, but she has a totally different liking. Whether Mamitha’s character will come to reciprocate the feeling forms the crux of the story.

The film has been bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Pothan under the banner of Bhavana Studios. While Kiran Josey has co-written the film, Vishnu Vijay has composed the film’s music. Ajmal Sabu cranked the camera for the film while Akash Joseph Varghese took care of the film’s editing. As per speculations, the Telugu version of the film will be released on March 8th, but official confirmation is awaited.

