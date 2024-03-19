Fahadh Faasil set to feature as lead in two new Telugu films; produced by SS Karthikeya

Fahadh Faasil is all geared up to showcase his talent once again with his upcoming Telugu films that were officially revealed today. The movies, named Don’t Trouble The Trouble and Oxygen, have been confirmed, with the former falling under the fantasy genre and the latter revolving around friendship and transformation.

The films are being presented by SS Rajamouli with his son SS Karthikeya making his debut as the film’s producer. The producer himself shared the first look of both films featuring Fahadh.

Check out official first looks of the films, Don’t Trouble The Trouble and Oxygen

Among both the films announced today, the first one is Don’t Trouble The Trouble, which is set to be a fantasy film that promises to be a rollercoaster ride filled with emotions, thrills, and fun. The first look features Fahadh Faasil on top of a police vehicle with a child accompanying him, who has a magical wand in her hand.

The film’s title interestingly originates from a famous dialogue said by Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film 2012 film Srimannarayana. Additionally, the Fahadh Faasil starrer is set to begin shooting from June onwards with a release date eyed for 2025.

Secondly, it is announced that Fahadh will also be playing the lead role in the film Oxygen which is said to be a story about friendship and transformation inspired by true events that took place. The interesting poster features Fahadh wearing a surgical mask on his face with the map of India closely superimposed on his face. The film is also set to be shot from this year onwards.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble is written and directed by Shashank Yeleti who previously directed the web series Mana Mugguri Love Story. The film Oxygen is being written and directed by Siddhartha Nadella.

Fahadh Faasil’s work front

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in an acting role for the Tamil film Maamannan in which he played the main antagonist and became a sensation for his performance.

The actor is next set to feature in the lead role for the film Aavesham directed by Romancham fame Jithu Madhavan in which he plays the role of an infamous goon called Ranga. The actor is also set to reprise his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS in Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Furthermore, Fahadh is also part of the road movie Maareesan alongside Vadivelu and is also playing a key role in the film Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth in the lead role.

