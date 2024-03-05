SSMB29: Mahesh Babu to have multiple looks in SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure flick?

Mahesh Babu is a name that needs no introduction. The actor, who is fresh off the success of his latest film Guntur Kaaram, which was released earlier this year, is currently working on his next with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29.

Without a doubt, the film is one of the most anticipated films of the year, with fans eagerly waiting for any update related to it. In the latest update, it has been reported by TOI that Mahesh Babu has undergone a rigorous look test for the film, which involved various looks as well. Additionally, it was also mentioned that the look tests were carefully supervised by SS Rajamouli. As per reports, eight different looks have been finalized for Mahesh Babu’s character in the film, however, the details about his avatars have been kept under wraps.

What we know about SSMB29 so far

SSMB29 marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The film is touted to be a jungle adventure film, and is speculated to take place on a grand scale. Furthermore, it is also understood that the film will have connections to mythology and Indian epics, something that is a trademark of Rajamouli. It is also understood that the story, as well as Mahesh Babu’s character, is inspired by Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana.

Earlier this year, it was reported that renowned Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan has been roped in for a prominent role in the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited. It was also reported that SS Rajamouli had asked the Spyder actor to avoid public gatherings in order to maintain his look from the upcoming film a secret. Apparently, this decision was because the RRR filmmaker wants to have a grand introduction for the character.

Furthermore, at the Toronto International Film Festival, SS Rajamouli mentioned that the film will be an epic action adventure, quite comparable to Indiana Jones or James Bond, but with a much more rooted approach. It is speculated that the film will go on floors in April or May this year.

Mahesh Babu on the workfront

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ action flick, Guntur Kaaram, which also featured Sreeleela, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu and more in crucial roles. The film was bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations, with the music being composed by Thaman S. Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod cranked the camera for the film, while Navin Nooli took care of the editing.

