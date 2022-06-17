Suzhal: The Vortex Review: The twists and turns of this web series will leave you glued to your seats

Director: Bramma and Anucharan

Cast: Kathir, Sriya Reddy, Aishwarya Rajesh

Rating: 3.5/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Suzhal – The Vortex is a web series that released on Amazon Prime Video today and undoubtedly, it is one of the best web series released in the recent times. The trailer of the series opened to a lot of praises from the audiences and critics and this series is worth all the wait. Directed by Bramma and Anucharan, the series has been written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri who are popular for making Vikram Vedha, one of the blockbuster films of Tamil film industry. Here is our review of Suzhal.

In a village called Sambaloor, there lived Shanmugam (Parthiban) with his younger daughter Nila. Shanmugam works as the union leader at a cement factory. One night, the factory catches fire and many employees lose their life in this mishap. The next morning, he realises that his daughter Nila went missing and with the help of his friends, he tries to know her whereabouts. After learning that her sister has been missing, then comes Nandini (Aishwarya Rajesh) to begin her hunt for her sister.

On the other side, CI Regina (Sriya Reddy) and SI Chakravarty (Kathir) are investigating the case of the fire mishap. As Shanmugam and the union members were against the factory and the rules, Regina thinks Shanmugam has something to do with the accident.

At the very same time, they come to about Nila's missing case and that becomes the talk of the village. Soon, Chakravarthy gets hold of a CCTV footage which reveals that Nila has been kidnapped. After quite a lot of investigations, it is found that Adhisayam, the only son of Regina is the main culprit behind the crime. Digging deeper into what would have actually happened, families of Nila and Adhisayam find out that both of them eloped but pre-planned this kidnap scene to fool their parents. But the cops, who are trying to know their whereabouts, find nothing but their bodies in a quary. This isn't a suicide but murder. The twists don't end here. To know what has finally happened to these lovers, one has to wait for the second season of Suzhal.

Let's talk about the performances now. Every actor outdid their performance in this web series. Sriya Reddy is back to acting after quite a lot of time and she was a delight to watch. Nobody else could have done the role of Regina with so much of ease. Kathir, once again, proved his mettle with this web series and the way he portrayed the emotions is something that his fans will cherish. He is the soul of the series.

Parthiban has got an amazing character to play. He played father of two daughters and the vengeance in him was shown well.

Aishwarya Rajesh plays someone who has anxiety issues but is depressed due to things that were happening in her life. She's an asset to this series. Everyone just nailed their performances.

Coming to the writing part and the story, it is known that Pushkar and Gayathri worked on it. That's when the expectations just soared higher. There's no scene that will leave you bored here. So many twists and turns that the end of season -1 will leave you in shock and disappointment that it is over already. Undoubtedly, it is worth all your time.

