Thandel: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi wrap up latest schedule in picturesque village; PICS

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who recently impressed the audience with a remarkable performance in the debut OTT series Dhootha, has wrapped up the ongoing schedule of his upcoming movie Thandel. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film features Sai Pallavi as the female lead and is inspired by real events that unfolded in Srikakulam in 2018. In this cinematic venture, Naga Chaitanya steps into the shoes of a fisherman, adding a new dimension to his acting repertoire.

The film went on floors in December and the makers have now completed shooting two major schedules. Production house Geetha Arts took to their social media account to announce the completion of a current schedule and shared a few working stills from the sets. In these pictures, we can see Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi working on the scenes with director Chandoo Mondeti.

Naga Chaitanya can be seen donning a raw and rustic look, in a casual checked shirt, engaged in discussions about scenes. These behind-the-scenes snapshots reinforce the expectation that Thandel will unfold in a natural and raw manner, offering audiences a compelling and authentic movie experience.

The film has Mangalavaraam fame Divya Pillai playing a pivotal role. She will be seen playing Sai Pallavi's sister in the film.

More About Thandel

A month ago, the teaser of the movie, titled Essence of Thandel was released, providing a sneak peek into Naga Chaitanya's character as a fisherman.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

The teaser revealed a captivating storyline where he is captured by the Pakistan navy while crossing borders, offering a glimpse into his experiences in the foreign land.

Essence of Thandel

Apart from its intense plot, the film is also a romantic drama, featuring Sai Pallavi as Naga Chaitanya's love interest. Shamdat, who handled the camera for recent Telugu blockbusters Virupaksha and MAD is the cinematographer for Thandel as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, the film's music is crafted by Devi Sri Prasad. The combination of a gripping narrative, romantic elements, and the unique backdrop of cross-border events makes Thandel a project that has captured the attention of many eagerly awaiting its release.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya REACTS to media scrutiny on his personal life; says people close to him know the truth