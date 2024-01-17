AK 63 EXCLUSIVE: Devi Sri Prasad roped in for Ajith-Adhik Ravichandran film

Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, it is confirmed that Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Anthony fame director, will be directing Ajith Kumar in a project tentatively titled AK 63. The Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran combo is expected to bring a fresh concept to the screen.

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to craft the music for the film. DSP's musical expressions with movies like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pushpa, and Mersal among others, have made him a favorite among filmmakers and music lovers alike. AK63 marks the reunion of Ajith and music maestro Devi Sri Prasad, the duo behind the blockbuster hit Veeram. "It will be a pure cinematic experience with DSP's energetic music," confirms the source.

"Adhik Ravichandran is known for his high-octane action sequences and storytelling in films, and this time, the audience will witness him taking a very approach to direct Ajith Kumar. This has really excited many in the industry as well, considering that Adhik might present Ajith in a never-before-seen avatar. Also, Adhik has always been vocal about being a big Ajith fan and the same will reflect onscreen," revealed a source.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company which boasts a successful history of delivering hit commercial films in both Telugu and Tamil cinema, will back AK63.

As per several reports, there have been talks about Ajith Kumar receiving a whopping amount of Rs. 165 crore for AK 63. However, neither the filmmaker nor Ajith Kumar has given any official statement regarding the same.

Adhik Ravichandran's Mark Antony success

Director Adhik Ravichandran’s film Mark Antony is one of the biggest hits of 2023. The movie, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah, won the hearts of the audience since its trailer release. It went on to become even more viral with recreated scenes that became popular as memes and reels. The highlight of Mark Anthony was the vintage songs and the concept of time-traveling which were lauded with praise especially because they were well-packaged and catered to an action-comedy narrative.

