Tovino Thomas film Nadikar gets a release date

Tovino Thomas does not need an introduction. The actor garnered widespread attention with the superhero film Minnal Murali, which was released on Netflix during the COVID period. After 2018, Tovino Thomas is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Nadikar which is set to release in multiple languages.

Tovino took to his social media account to share an important update with all the fans who have been looking forward to the release of this much-talked-about film. Alongside a new poster, he announced that Nadikar is set to hit the screens on May 3. "Nadikar, arriving in style on May 3rd!," he wrote.

Soubin Shahir, who is a close friend of Tovino, and also a versatile actor, can be seen in the poster. He will be seen playing a key role in the film and has been a part of almost all the posters that were released by the makers until now.

Directed by Lal Jr, Nadikar is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony, and Anoop Venugopal under Mythri Movie Makers and Godspeed banner. Tovino always engaged his fans with BTS content from the film and spoke about the project multiple times in many interviews as well.

Controversy around the title

The film was initially titled Nadikar Thilakam and it made headlines as it received backlash from a certain section of the audience. The title sparked controversy with fans of late actor Sivaji Ganesan claiming that the title belongs to him only and that it is offensive to the legendary actor. Sivaji Ganesan was given the title 'Nadikar Thilakam' and following the controversy, the makers of the film chose to change their film’s name to Nadikar.

More about Nadikar

Tovino Thomas and Lal Jr have made five films together and this marks their sixth collaboration. The film even has the director's father Lal, Shine Tom Chacko, Dhyan Sreenivasan and others playing pivotal roles. The music for the film is composed by Yazkan Gary Pereira, while Alby takes care of the cinematography. Ratheesh Raj has been roped in as the editor as well.

Nadikar marks the debut of production house Mythri Movie Makers into Malayalam cinema. The makers are currently filming Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

