Tovino Thomas starrer Nadikar Thilakam renamed as Nadikar following outrage by Sivaji Ganesan fans

Tovino Thomas is undeniably one of the busiest actors in Malayalam cinema at present. The actor has quite a number of releases lined up in 2024, including Anweshippin Kandethum, ARM, Identity, and Nadikar Thilakam.

It was announced quite early on that Tovino Thomas would be playing the lead role in Lal Jr.’s upcoming film titled Nadikar Thilakam. However, the film’s title sparked a controversy, with fans of late actor Sivaji Ganesan claiming it was offensive to the legendary actor. Sivaji Ganesan had been given the title Nadikar Thilakam by fans owing to his impeccable ability to portray a myriad of emotions on screen. In the latest update, the makers of the upcoming film have decided to change the film’s name following the controversy.

Nadikar Thilakam rechristened Nadikar

In a public event held in Kochi, the makers of the film unveiled the first look poster of the film. Additionally, it was also announced that the film had officially changed its title to Nadikar. Quite aptly, the title and the first look poster were both unveiled by actor Prabhu, the son of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan.

The makers of the film also shared the poster via their social media with the caption: ‘Here’s the first look poster of #Nadikar; A new name to the same extraordinary story’. Further, they also shared glimpses from the first look poster launch. It was also revealed that the film is all set to hit the silver screens on May 3rd, 2024.

More about Nadikar

Nadikar marks the sixth directorial venture of Lal Jr., and his first collaboration with Tovino Thomas. The film features an ensemble cast including the director’s father Lal, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Indrans, Anoop Menon, Balu Varghese and many more in prominent roles.

As per rumors, the film revolves around a superstar David Padikkal and the interesting events in his life. The film’s first look poster also has an aura of vintage theater posters, and also features the line: Shine on You Crazy Diamond, popularized by the English rock band Pink Floyd’s 1975 album Wish You Were Here.

Nadikar also marks the Malayalam debut of prominent production house Mythri Movie Makers, known for films like Kushi and Pushpa. The music for the film will be composed by Yazkan Gary Pereira, while Alby takes care of the cinematography. Ratheesh Raj has been roped in as the editor as well.

