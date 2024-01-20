Tovino Thomas’s dedication level will leave you stunned as he shows off his impressive Katana skills; video

Tovino Thomas has been one of the busiest actors in the Indian Film industry of late. The Malayalam superstar has been delivering back-to-back projects, with each project offering something new to the party.

But in his off time, the actor seems to be indulging in some martial arts classes. Or maybe, the actor is preparing for a role, who knows? But, what we do know is that Tovino does have some crazy impressive skills with the katana. Tovino recently posted a reel on his Instagram, where the actor was seen flexing his moves with the katana, also ending the video with a solid super kick.

Tovino Thomas on the work front

Well apart from being an extremely fit person, Tovino also happens to be an extremely talented and busy actor. 2023 has been a great year for the actor, with 2018 becoming the biggest Malayalam movie, ever in terms of box office collections. The film was also sent as the official entry for the Best Picture: International category from India.

Tovino also starred in the wacky Adrishya Jalakangal as well as the horror-romance Neelavelicham, based on Muhammad Vaikom Basheer’s short story of the same name.

Tovino Thomas’ upcoming movies

Looking at his 2024 lineup, it looks like the actor does not intend on taking a break any time soon, with one project lined up after the other. Let’s start with the film that is scheduled to release next month, Anweshippin Kandethum, a mystery investigative thriller, directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose. The film promises to be a gripping mystery thriller, that also stars Aadhya Prasad, Indrans, the late Nedimudi Venu, and others. The film is set to release on February 9th in theatres.

After that, Tovino will also make a return to L2: Empuraan, which features Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. The film is being written and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran himself. Post Empuraan, Tovino also has an exciting Pan-Indian project titled Ajayante Rendam Moshanam, or ARM. The film also stars Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in important roles, and the project is being directed by Jithin Lal.

