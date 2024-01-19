Viduthalai star Soori’s next film with Vetrimaaran titled Garudan; features in a rugged look

Ever since the release of Viduthalai: Part 1, a new actor has been discovered in Soori Muthuchamy. The actor, who has always been identified with his over-the-top comedic roles breathed fresh air into the character of constable Kumarasen.

And now, Soori’s next film has been officially announced, with a title reveal and a glimpse into the world of the film. The film has been titled Garudan and features Soori in a rugged and rustic look. The film also features prominent actors Unni Mukundan and Sasi Kumar, in what seem to be important roles. And perhaps the most exciting aspect of the film is that the story has been penned by Viduthalai director Vetrimaaran.

What is Garudan about?

From the looks of it, the film follows the story of Soori’s character, who plays the role of ‘Garudan’. Garudan usually refers to an eagle who is always vigilant and looking out for enemies, usually snakes, but since this is a Vetrimaaran world, Soori’s character is symbolic of a loyal dog who guards his so-called owners. From the glimpse, we can see Unni Mukundan’s character throwing a frisbee to a dog, symbolic of ordering Soori’s character to take action. Like Garuda, Soori hunts after the snake or the mole in the group.

More about Garudan

Garudan has been written by Vetrimaaran and directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar. Garudan also stars Revathi Sharma, Motta Rajendran, and Samuthirakani in important roles. The film has been produced by Lark Studios and the music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is expected to hit the theatres soon.

Soori’s upcoming projects:

After Garudan, Soori will of course star in the second installment of Viduthalai, Viduthalai: Part 2. The actor will also feature in a film titled Badava, directed by Nandha KV and produced by John Peter. The film stars Soori and Vimal in the lead roles. But perhaps the most exciting project in Soori’s lineup is Kottukkaali, directed by PS Vinothraj and produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan. The film is scheduled to have a world premiere at the 74th International Berlin Film Festival and also stars Anna Ben in the lead role.

