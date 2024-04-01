Unni Mukundan says THIS on dating rumors with actress Anusree; reacts to gossip

Unni Mukundan is currently in the works of promoting his next film Jai Ganesh which is slated to release in theaters on 11th April 2024. Owing to being one of the few bachelors in Malayalam cinema, the actor is often lumped with his co-stars on dating rumors.

Recently, the actor was linked with actress Anusree dating each other. In a recent interview with Milestone Makers, Unni Mukundan was promoting his next film with Anusree coming in as a guest where they were asked about their supposed relationship.

Highlighting the matter, Unni said, “My name has been often lumped with other actors and ironically, those actresses have gotten married as well. Now, Anusree might get married soon because of dating rumors with me. I don’t have any relationships and yet I don’t know how my name gets mixed up with all these actresses.”

Unni Mukundan on dating rumors with Anusree

Unni Mukundan further questioned how he can be in a relationship if every month or two, his name is lumped up with some actress. Anusree also added to this statement on how they often share such news but getting lumped this often has actually affected Unni’s love life.

Unni also added, “Anusree might think this is all funny because it is her first time being caught in a rumor like this but for me, this isn’t. Many people assume this to be true and congratulate me on being paired with a particular actress saying we look good together.”

Advertisement

Anusree further added, “If Unni is seen posing with actresses like Mahima Nambiar or Nikhila Vimal, they get paired in a dating rumor. This makes his anger towards such claims justifiable. The most I’ve heard anything about me is this itself, so I’m okay with it and laugh it off.”

“Moreover, we both are known for openly speaking about our beliefs as compared to our counterparts. Maybe that is why people are connecting us. We have only acted together in one film and that too as not lead pairs, and yet if we’re in such a rumor, it is possibly because of our religious and political beliefs,” Anusree concluded.

About Jai Ganesh

Jai Ganesh is the upcoming film of Unni Mukundan in the lead role. The film written and directed by Ranjith Sankar features the story of a graphic designer who is roped into a mysterious and thrilling situation. The film also has actors Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, and Jomol in key roles. The film is slated to release in theaters on 11th April 2024.

ALSO READ: Viduthalai star Soori’s next film with Vetrimaaran titled Garudan; features in a rugged look