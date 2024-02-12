Unni Mukundun RESPONDS to marriage rumors, clarifies if he’s marrying actress Anushree

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan who is known for many prominent films and his great physique has responded to a rumor that has been doing rounds for the past few days.

Earlier, a post was shared from a Facebook group suggesting that actor Anushree is going to marry the 36-year-old bachelor after they appeared together at an event. After the post went viral rumors started appearing of them having a relationship that has not been disclosed yet.

Mukundan Unni reacts to rumor of marriage with Anushree

Mukundan took to his official Facebook handle and shared the picture from the group while captioning it in Malayali, 'e type news nirthan njan ethra payment cheyyanam ??? (How much do I have to pay to stop this type of news by sharing a screenshot of this???".

Mukundan and Anushree

Unni Mukundan and Anushree are close friends and both of them have appeared together at many events. As per One India Malayalam, the picture was taken at the Ganesha Festival in Ottapalam where both of them shared the stage and had a long interaction with each other. After the actor's post went viral, many people came forward with comments. Some asked Unni Mukundan whether he should have shared such a screenshot and informed those who did not know anything about it.

Unni Mukundan’s upcoming works

Unni Mukundan will be seen next in Ranjith Sankar's Jai Ganesh which is all set to release in theaters on April 11, 2024. The film also stars Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, and Jomol in lead roles. The actor will also feature in Vinay Govind's film titled Get Set Baby in which Unni will be seen as a doctor. He is also part of the Tamil film Garudan along with Viduthalai fame Soori and the film is directed by Durai Senthilkumar.

