Upasana Kamineni Konidela shares unseen photos with sister Anushpala; calls her 'lifeline'

Upasana Konidela, the wife of ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan shared a few amazing pictures of herself, her sister Anshupala and their mother. The pictures were posted on her official Instagram handle, wishing her little sister a wonderful birthday.

The actress posted the picture with the caption, “My love, my life line. My baby sister. Love u to bits.” The pictures in the carousel post featured two of the sisters together in one, another from her sister’s wedding and two more others featuring both the sisters and their mother.

Seeing their pictures together, netizens on Instagram commented on how the three look alike. One user wrote that “U both sisters r like copy of ur mumma,” while another wrote “Last pic seems like triplets.....cute”

Even celebrities like Kanika Kapoor commented “Gorgeous and fav girls” and Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodhkar showered them with a few heart emojis. The b’day girl herself saw the post and commented, “Love you” on her birthday post.

Ram Charan and his wife have always been an active couple on social media, a few of their recent posts can be seen on her profile where they were visited by students of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Veda Patasaala during Ganesh Chaturthi and were also seen together at the pre-wedding function of actor Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripathi.

Recently, Ram Charan was seen visiting producer Dil Raju at his residence offering the producer his condolences on his father Shyam Sundar Reddy passing away and consoling the family.

Ram Charan’s Workfront

Ram Charan is currently in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming film with master director S Shankar. The film titled, Game Changer is said to be a massive film for Ram Charan’s career. The film which is being produced by Dil Raju has Kiara Advani in the leading role with actors SJ Suryah and Jayaram being roped in for supporting roles.

The film which is slated to release next year is written by ‘Petta’ director Karthik Subbaraj. The film also marks the directorial debut of S Shankar in Telugu and is being completed simultaneously as he is also working on Kamal Haasan’s film Indian 2.

