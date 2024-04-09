PHOTOS: Ram Charan and wife Upasana jet off for Akhil Akkineni’s birthday

Ram Charan and Upasana are once again seen flying off to their next destination today. Though the couple had recently returned back from their family vacation, they are now flying off from Hyderabad to attend Akhil Akkineni’s birthday party.

The couple was seen together catching their flight with Ram Charan sporting a green color shirt that was paired with olive-colored pants. Along with them, he also donned a baseball cap and a pair of dark shades. Upasana was also seen walking behind him, wearing a floral dress.

Ram Charan and Upasana had recently returned from their family vacation in Thailand. The couple was spotted arriving at the Hyderabad airport a couple of days ago along with the baby daughter Klin Kaara.

Yesterday, Nagarjuna Akkineni along with his wife Amala and Naga Chaitanya were seen arriving at the airport together as well. The trio were seen together traveling to Akhil’s birthday party dressed up in an all-black outfit.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan is currently on the last schedule of his next film Game Changer directed by Shankar. The film starring the RRR actor in the lead role is expected to present the story of a righteous IAS officer who sets out to cleanse the corrupt political system.

The film’s story is written by director Karthik Subbaraj with actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more playing key roles in the film. The film’s music is composed by Thaman with the first single called Jaragandi recently getting released.

Moreover, Ram Charan is also set to collaborate with director Buchi Babu Sana for the tentatively titled film RC16. The film is said to be a village-based sports flick with Janhvi Kapoor also playing the lead role and Shiva Rajkumar roped in for a key part of the film. The film has also got AR Rahman composing the tracks.

The actor has also announced his 17th film, tentatively called RC17. The film is set to be directed by Pushpa director Sukumar, marking their next collaboration after their hit film Rangasthalam.

