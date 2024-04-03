Ram Charan’s wife Upasana REVEALS the story behind daughter Klin Kaara Konidela’s name

In the world of celebrity children's names, Klin Kaara Konidela is a standout. She's the daughter of Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela. But what sets her name apart is the fascinating story.

Upasana, the child's mother, recently revealed in an interview that Klin Kaara was named in a special ceremony by a tribal group from the Ahmedabad reserve forest. Surprisingly, she also shared that her own mother had initially wanted to name her Klin Kaara.

“My mom wanted to name me that, but now Kaara is named,” said Upasana in an interview with idream media. “But she is a tribal girl. She was named in a traditional way by the tribes of Ahmedabad Tiger Reserve, so they came and did her naming ceremony,” the entrepreneur mother added.

Ram Charan’s wife takes immense pride in giving her child such a distinctive name. Derived from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, the name holds deep significance, symbolizing transformative and purifying energy that sparks spiritual enlightenment. Furthermore, Sahasranamam is a sacred mantra in Hindu mythology.

Upasana cherishes the association of her child with tribal roots, as the name was bestowed with blessings from the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi.

Klin Kaara Konidela entered the world on June 20th, 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills. Ram Charan and Upasana had Klin Kaara after 11 years of marriage. Her naming ceremony took place ten days later, on the 30th. The Konidelas and Kaminenis graced the occasion, and the ceremony was conducted under the guidance of the Chenchu tribal group from the Ahmedabad reserve forest.

