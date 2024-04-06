PHOTOS: Ram Charan returns to Hyderabad with family after their vacation

Ram Charan was recently known to have been off on a family vacation in Thailand with his wife Upasana. Now it seems that the couple along with their child Klin Kaara Konidela and doggo Rhyme have returned back to India.

The whole family was spotted arriving at Hyderabad airport and getting into their car outside. Ram Charan was seen wearing a sporty look with a black tee and a black colored overshirt on him.

The actor paired his look with brown colored pants, a dark pair of shades, and a grey wristwatch. He was seen walking with his dog buddy Rhyme on a leash as they were all exiting the airport. Upasana was also seen accompanying the RRR actor while carrying their baby girl in her arms.

Check out Ram Charan and family arriving at Hyderabad airport

Ram Charan and his wife had recently gone on a vacation to Thailand along with their friends, a couple of days after the star had celebrated his birthday. Moreover, the actor had also announced his next film on the occasion of his birthday as well.

After many speculations, it was finally confirmed that Ram Charan and director Sukumar would be joining for the actor’s 17th film, tentatively called RC17. The film is expected to be a massive flick with expectations already on hype due to the duo’s previous film, Rangasthalam being a huge hit.

Ram Charan’s next

Ram Charan is already set to arrive this year with his much-awaited flick Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film featuring Cherry in the lead role also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more in key roles.

The film is said to be focused on the theme of corrupt electoral practices in the political system and how an IAS officer stands to oppose it. The film’s story is written by Karthik Subbaraj with the music being composed by Thaman. The first single of the film, Jaragandi was also released recently.

Moreover, Ram Charan is also set to play the lead role in director Buchi Babu Sana’s next film which is tentatively called RC16. The film is said to be a village-based sports drama with Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar also playing prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana REVEALS the story behind daughter Klin Kaara Konidela’s name